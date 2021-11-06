so you can use the service in macOS without having to have the iPhone constantly nearby

After being in beta for a few months, Meta has launched a WhatsApp feature expected by many people: being able to use the service from several devices without having to depend on the iPhone as a “repeater” or place it close. And it does so by maintaining end-to-end encryption (not like Telegram, for example), thereby maintaining some privacy. True

This is a huge step to be able to be more flexible with this messaging service. If, for example, the battery of our iPhone runs out, we can continue using WhatsApp from our Mac without problems. All changes made there will be synced to the phone once we can load it again.

Finally, WhatsApp behaves like the rest of multi-device messaging services

In order to access this function we need to have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on our phone, so make sure that the App Store has made all the pending updates.

If you meet this point, access the section ‘Setting‘from WhatsApp (in the lower right corner of the screen) and then enter’Linked devices‘. The following message will appear:





Click on ‘Update’ and then on ‘Update now’ on the information screen that will appear later. All WhatsApp sessions that you had open on other devices will be closed to be able to change the timing system.

Once you have updated the function, you can use the same WhatsApp application for macOS present in the Mac App Store to link the service with your iPhone again. You will verify that the system has changed when you see the following notice in the message area of ​​the application:





The process is the same: access ‘Link Device’ and focus the camera on the QR code that will appear in the application for Mac. The interface does not change, but now you can put the iPhone in airplane mode and continue using WhatsApp on the Mac without problems.

The change is also reflected in the web version of WhatsApp, so you can repeat the same process by opening that website on the iPad. It is not the ideal situation of a native client for the device, but it is something that we should see solved soon.

WhatsApp allows us to have the session started in a maximum of 5 devices: our iPhone that will act as the main device and then four more devices. It works for two Macs and two iPads, for example. Nothing bad.