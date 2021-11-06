so you can reserve the new SUV from the online store

It was just a couple of weeks ago that we found out the official price and release date of the new Chevrolet Groove 2022, a GM SUV with a special focus on the young market.

From today, November 5, you can already buy in the network of official distributors of the brand, but Chevrolet has surprised with the announcement that We can also order this new SUV through Amazon Mexico.

Chevrolet Box Kit – Groove Special Sale (Vehicle Price: $ 360,900)

As it happened with the last units of the Bettle a few years ago, it is not about buying the car directly and having it come home, but rather we make the payment of a “section kit” which has a value of 5,000 pesos.

With this purchase we will receive a package that includes a certificate with a QR code with which we can communicate to the call center and thus define a visit to a dealer and complete the purchase of this SUV. Besides this, buyers also will receive some extra benefits.

First we have a kit called “bi-tone ceiling”, which will have no additional cost and its list price is 9,990 pesos. The buyer will also receive a Amazon Mexico gift card worth 5,000 pesos and an Amazon Music Unlimited membership for three months.

According to Karla Ortega, director of advertising and promotions for GM in Mexico, it was decided to form this alliance with the store due to the growth of online shopping in the last couple of years. “We are excited about this collaboration with Amazon Mexico and we are confident that our customers will find value in this initiative,” he said.

Reviewing the terms and conditions of this sale, the validity It will be until November 30 or while stocks last (in total there are 20 units available). Another similar case we had in Mexico was when Mercado Libre exclusively offered the Mini Cooper pre-sale.