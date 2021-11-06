So you can get all the Arcane skins for LoL

In the early morning of November 7, Riot Games and Netflix to premiere Arcane, the animated series of League of Legends. To celebrate their arrival, the developer is making different collaborations and promotions. Not only that, but the MOBA will also have its own gifts. In this way, players can also celebrate that the animated series of the famous video game is already among us.

How to get the skins by Arcane

To celebrate the premiere of the animated series, Riot Games will distribute skins related to the Arcane universe among League of Legends players. The lucky champions have been Saw, Jinx, Caitlyn and Jayce. Now, as they have confirmed, all these aspects will be free, so all players can get hold of them. Of course, they must complete a series of missions that, a priori, will be quite simple.

Arcane jayce : Win a game or play three games. The gift will be Jayce (for those who do not have it) and the skin. The duration of the mission will be between November 8 and December 9.

: Win a game or play three games. The gift will be Jayce (for those who do not have it) and the skin. The duration of the mission will be between November 8 and December 9. Arcane vi : Win a game or play three games. Players will receive Vi as a permanent champion and the skin. The mission will last from November 15 to December 9.

: Win a game or play three games. Players will receive Vi as a permanent champion and the skin. The mission will last from November 15 to December 9. Arcane caitlyn : Win a match or play three games. Users will get Caitlyn as a permanent champion and the Arcane skin. The mission will start on November 22 and end on December 9.

: Win a match or play three games. Users will get Caitlyn as a permanent champion and the Arcane skin. The mission will start on November 22 and end on December 9. Arcane jinx: Win a game or play three matches. Players will get permanent Jinx and the skin of the series. It will start on November 24 and end on December 9.

As you can see, these missions will be quite simple, so any player can get them without any problem. Now we just have to wait for them to start and do this with these skins by Arcane.

