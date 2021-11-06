Shawn Rhoden, Mr. Olympia champion, dies at 46

The oldest winner Mr. Olympia, Shawn Rhoden , has lost his life to 46 years for a heart attack .

The Bodybuilder Shawn Rhoden Has Died At 46 From A Heart Attack. Who was he Mr. Olympia’s oldest champion (he won the 2018 edition with 43 years and 5 months) has died, as confirmed by his coach, Chris Aceto, and the promoter Dan solomon.

Shawn Rhoden turned to bodybuilding after trying soccer without luck. He had come to the United States as a teenager from his native Jamaica when he looked for a niche in the sport. In 1992, he began training and began to climb positions that were only held back by his injuries.

However, Shawn Rhoden’s sports career was marked by tragedy. When I was starting to excel in some competitions, his father passed away and he went into a spiral of addiction to alcohol.

After overcoming his alcohol problems, he returned to the bodybuilding catwalks in 2010. His rise was spectacular, as he debuted at Mr. Olympia in 2011 with eleventh place and the following year he already rose to the podium as third. He always managed to stay among the best.

He beat the unbeatable Phil Heath in 2018 and he also became the oldest winner of the contest. Also, he signed a historical page on bodybuilding because At 43 years and five months, he was crowned in the highest competition in the world of muscles. He was the oldest winner.

However, his success fell apart because a year later he was accused of having committed sexual harassment to a bodybuilder in a hotel in the dates before his title as Mr. Olympia. His wife divorced after hearing the rape accusation and the organization of the circuit prohibited him from participating again in any competition until the judgment is resolved.

With the news of his death, it has been several rivals from the world of bodybuilding who have shared their condolences with the family and relatives of Shawn Rhoden.

