Shaquille O’Neal tells his children “we are not rich, I am rich”

Shaquille O’Neal, is an example of success in sports. His multiple championships, his time in the main teams and a consolidated career in basketball, make him one of the favorites in the history of this sport. Having struggled to be where he is cost him a lot and now, that way of life is taught to his children with whom he is not willing to share his wealth. “We are not rich, I am rich”, a phrase that your children have heard a lot.

In an interview for the Earn Your Leisure podcast, the basketball player explained how he raises his children, pretending that they are not like the children of other famous or wealthy parents, who only live at the expense of what their parents do for them. The member of the NBA Hall of Fame revealed the standards that his children must respect to share a piece of the cake.

My children are already older. They are a little upset with me. They are not really upset, but they do not understand. I tell them all the time that we are not rich. I’m rich. No, you have to have a bachelor’s or a master’s degree and then if you want to invest in one of your companies, you would have to introduce me to it and I will let you know. —Shaquille O’Neal

The former player said that for him the rule is education. He doesn’t really care if they play basketball, and he wants to see his six children as doctors, with an investment fund, as well as a pharmacist, a lawyer. In the same way, he expressed his interest in having some of his descendants have businesses and take care of their business. “But I tell you that I am not going to give it to you. You have to earn it”.

Shaq played for several teams, won four championships and was recognized with the Most Valuable Player award in 2000. He also had great success with his own tennis line and is an investor in several companies. These works, awards and recognition make his fortune estimated at 400 million dollars. But it ensures that it does not give its children any opportunity to use it to advance.

A few months ago, in an interview for the New York Post, the retired athlete assured that he left the life of celebrity and said that he did not want to be called that. “These celebrities are going crazy and I don’t want to be one. Today I denounce my celebrity. I’m done, ”he said while being asked about his new campaign with Kellogg’s and Tigre Toño for sports development in children.

For now we will continue to have the same old Shaq who, regardless of whether he is a celebrity or not, shows his human side by supporting different social causes, financing his favorite restaurants, as well as helping people to follow their dreams as he did. . Since as in your case, many people have come from below, thanks to Boys & Girls Club of America That helped him stay off the streets and out of trouble.