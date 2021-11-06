Serie A | Johan Vásquez ranks 48th among defenders in Italy

Editorial Mediotiempo

Slowly, Johan Vasquez has been accumulating minutes with him Genoa in Serie A. After his arrival in European football, the name of the Aztec footballer appeared in the Top 50 of the central defenders most expensive of the Italian tournament, which he arrived a few months ago from Pumas.

According to the specialized web Transfermarkt, the Mexican 23 years old ranks 48th in his tally over central defenders, this due to its market value, which is calculated to be 4.5 million euros.





It should be noted that after his arrival at Old continent, the native of Navojoa had a drop in its price, because prior to its participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with El Tri, Johan Vasquez had an estimated value of 6 million euros, amount that was released last April.

The drop in its price could be due to the fact that the Mexican has not been able to shine with his team in the A series, Well, he has had few minutes, in addition to the fact that his squad does not he has been given the results, because after 12 games played he advances in the 15th place with just 9 points, result of a victory, six draws and five defeats.

Who are the top-rated central defenders in Serie A?