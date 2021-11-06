Selena Gómez to play Peruvian mountaineer in film

Sonia Gupta
The motivating story of the Peruvian mountaineer Silvia Vasquez-Lavado It will be brought to the big screen and will star singer Selena Gomez. The autobiographical book “In the shadow of the mountain“(in the shadow of the mountain), which she wrote herself, will be the inspiration for the film.

