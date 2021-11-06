Selena Gómez to play Peruvian mountaineer in film

The motivating story of the Peruvian mountaineer Silvia Vasquez-Lavado It will be brought to the big screen and will star singer Selena Gomez. The autobiographical book “In the shadow of the mountain“(in the shadow of the mountain), which she wrote herself, will be the inspiration for the film.

During an interview with the EFE news agency Silvia commented: “It was unimaginable that Selena Gomez was willing to do it. I have a lot of admiration for her for being such a young actress with everything she has been through in her life, and she is very open about her own personal situations“.

Who was Silvia Vásquez-Lavado?

Silvia is a woman who will go down in history for becoming the first Peruvian to climb Everest, the highest mountain on the planet. In addition, he will publish his book internationally in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, etc., in 2022.

“Hopefully this book will serve as a little door to help inspire other people and help them see that they are not alone because, after the trauma, I felt that I was very lonely and no one was going to be able to understand me. In the book I have told it ‘with his pants off’, as they say here “, he stated.