Selena Gómez has the trend Fendi boots that you can only buy if you are willing to pay …

Selena Gomez is, without a doubt, an icon of fashion and style. You can always turn to it when you need inspiration when it comes to dressing, be it a casual look for walking the streets or vibrant and striking styles for a night out with friends. The jacket achieves the perfect balance between low cost pieces and some more elegant and designer clothes. The singer has an innate gift to give a touch of glamor to her looks and turn it, immediately, into a trend to follow.

This time, The singer of “Back to you” decided to elevate a black, strapless, midi-style dress with a front opening by Alexandre Vauthier, which she combined with a bomber-style jacket in the same tone, from the Spanish fashion house, Balenciaga. Her look was accentuated with a high ponytail and metallic hoop earrings from Jennifer Fisher. The singer chose a smoky makeup with a perfect cat-eye style outline and glossy nude lips. Until this moment, his entire look was completely classic, timeless and even a bit boring, but suddenly he surprised his more than 270 million followers on Instagram, by showing his peculiar shoes.

These are luxurious boots from the Italian brand Fendi that reach just below the knee. Yes, they are boots, not socks, as you might think at first glance. These boots are designed to confuse people and cause some intrigue, as they simulate a pair of classic stilettos along with transparent socks with the brand’s print in brown and black tones. In recent years, the Fendi logo has added significant value to garments, and they are highly sought after. Above all, if they are presented in shoes or bags, since over time they revalue increasing their interest in fashion collectors.

These Fendi hummingbird boots have a cost of 877 euros, and, before being seen in the famous singer, they had not attracted much attention due to their Vintage appearance. In this way, the singer manages to use her deserved position as one of the most important celebrities on Instagram, and manages to set a trend that very little was seen coming, a reinvention of the style, just as the biker shorts did. ) that made the Kardashians or Harry Styles’ 70s look fashionable.

While it is true that replicating the looks of celebrities can be an almost impossible mission, due to the cost of their clothes, you can always use your ingenuity to find more affordable options, and still be fashionable. Selena Gomez invested about 4,125 euros in her night of drinking look, but by wearing any black dress, a basic jacket and investing only 90 euros in Fendi socks, surely the pop star look can be achieved.