Secrets of the uncovered eyes

The saying goes that the eyes are the mirror of the soul and it is right. Since ancient times, Physiognomy and the will of artists have wanted to unravel the relationship between the parts of the body and the temperament and spirit of people. And the eyes are one of the most expressive organs, which speak the most about our character and our interior. You just have to go into their knowledge.

The eyes are in the ternary division of the face, in the region to which the affective zone is attributed. For this reason, the value of the qualities related to the colors of the iris is highlighted. To understand its meaning, its shape, its color, its expression and its disposition on the face must be observed.

Normally situated eyes on the face must be 31 millimeters apart, according to calculations made by physiognomists and artists since ancient times.

We will now go on to describe the characteristics that the different distances that the eyes can have on a face provide the subject.

WHAT THE DISTANCE TELLS US.

Eyes of separation higher than normal.- They make the actress Uma Thurman irresistible, they will demonstrate an innate aptitude to recognize the people around them by their physical appearance and they will be inclined to study concrete things. People who show this characteristic on their face have a spontaneous optimism, due to their ease of representing themselves in the outside world, which enables them to have the feeling that they dominate it.

Eyes with a lower separation than normal.- Like those of the actress Barbara Stanwyck. For these people, however, the spontaneous attitude towards life is pessimistic, sad and unstable.

Bulging eyes.- Let’s remember Bette Davis, although hers were beautiful and unforgettable, they indicate mental slowness to elaborate thoughts, although they have a good memory for the dates and events that happened. Small pimples or fat bags in the conjunctiva will indicate that the subject has a certain intellectual weakness and moral doubts, which will be difficult to avoid and resolve.

Sunken eyes.- They indicate a decrease in vitality. People who show this characteristic on their face are usually nervous, alert for their defense, as well as will and stubbornness. They suffer from melancholy, they are silent and taciturn and, as a consequence of this personality, they prefer to feel separated from the world. It is said that hardships tend to sink the eyes.

SHAPE OF THE EYES.

Large eyes, wide open and harmonious.- Liz Taylor was a good ambassador for them, and they indicate an attitude inclined towards high spirituality and interest in mystical or esoteric questions. They are passive and dreamy in nature, poetic, given to ideal and abstract passions. Very in love.

Eyes too big.- We can contemplate them in the look of the actress Emma Stone and they grant their owners exaltation of the spirit, as well as a deep fear of life.

Small eyes.- The actor Richard Gere is a good example, which still confer a great appeal to him, and indicate a constructive spirit, restless and entrepreneurial nature, will and intellectual restlessness.

People who stand out for their harmonious eyes show all the qualities that a harmonious and refined character can have. A kind of eyes for those who have them.

However, malformed eyes generally belong to those that are recognized for their vulgarity and often show the defects that result from disharmony.

THE EYELIDS.

If the lower eyelid is elevated, it indicates that the qualities it gives to its owner are those of kindness, sincerity and sensitivity. This attitude will provide a sincere laugh that causes the lower eyelid to lift and is often called “eye laughter.”

A low lower eyelid indicates weakness and melancholy. Perhaps Robert Mitchum suffered from these two peculiarities of character.

The somewhat swollen upper eyelid, like the ones with which actress Lauren Bacall hypnotized Humphrey Bogart, indicates a predisposition to be dominated by the will of others, as well as cold blood when observing things.

The raised upper eyelid reveals to those who possess it fear, surprise and amazement.

The upper eyelid horizontally shows that the subject possesses cunning, selfishness and a calculating spirit.

And finally, the drooping upper eyelid, as made famous by Marlene Dietrich, indicates a propensity for cruelty and flirtation.

THE IMPORTANCE OF COLOR.

Ancient physiognomists made very interesting insights into the relationship between the temperament of human beings and the color of their eyes.

Anthropometry, a sub-branch of biological or physical Anthropology that studies the measurements of the human body, has cataloged 54 different shades of iris.

This classification ranges from dark brown, almost black, to light blue, each of which determines the degree of passion and intensity (dark) to, on the opposite side, the degree of coldness and lack of empathy of the heart of a person (of course).

Black eyes

The ancients attributed the black color of the eyes to nervous, passionate, ardent, expansive, dreamy and tenacious temperaments, even dishonest passions were attributed to them.

Currently, this color of the iris is associated with the artistic, voluptuous, idealistic and even mystical spirit, although no one has really been able to confirm that black eyes exist.

Brown eyes.

They have always been characteristic of bilious temperaments, that is, rational, logical, analytical, as well as active, hard-working and energetic. Famous actresses for their magnetic brown eyes are Natalie Portman or Penelope Cruz.

Blue eyes.

Blue is the color of the irises of people with sanguine temperament, instinctive and gifted with a magnificent spirit of organization.

Some authors associate them with people of action, but who are aware of the ideal and the delicacy of feelings.

There are many actors who have the blue of their eyes as a hallmark, among which are Iam Somerhalder or Brad Pitt and, among the actresses, they number in the thousands since the beginning of the big screen.

Light blue .- It indicates a lymphatic temperament, they are observant, practical, constant and orderly, although they are aware of the ideal and the delicacy of feelings. Some authors, on the contrary, attribute them to sexual maniacs. But, we can not believe it of the one who had the color of the eyes that was closest to that of the sky, Paul Newman.

Grey eyes.

They determine an observant and realistic spirit, are often possessed by types gifted with superior intelligence, and are often attributed to sages.

Green eyes.

For greens, traditionally two preferential qualities are attributed which are: courage and constancy. Actor Tom Cruise gives good faith to them with his stunt films.

Finally, the green-yellow are considered a sign of perfidy.

Physiognomy specialists, such as Orencia Colomar, consider that “all parts of the face must be in harmony, especially with the hair and the color of the complexion; otherwise harmony will fail and, just as the color of the eyes indicates the qualities of temperament, the gaze reveals the intervention of the will, while mobility reflects the impressions of the moment ”.

By Isabel Martínez Pita.

EFE / REPORTS.

