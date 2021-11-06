Ryan Gosling to star in The Actor under Duke Johnson

Ryan Gosling is an actor who suddenly disappears and later shows up with a great project under his arm. That has happened recently and is that it transcends that Gosling has signed to star in The Actor, a film that will be directed by Duke Johnson, the co-director of Anomalisa.

The film will be based on Memory, a novel written by Donald E. Westlake. The drama of this bet follows a New York actor named Paul Cole who is beaten up and left for dead before waking up without memory in a strange town in 1950s Ohio. As they try to get his life back, Paul tries to understand who he is.

The script of the film is signed by Johnson himself with Stephen Cooney. The director will also serve as a producer alongside Abigail Spencer, Paul Young, Ken Kao and Gosling. The last films starring the actor were Blade Runner 2049 and First Man, the latter had generated all kinds of expectations but finally all the praise went to his co-star Claire Foy. The actor will also star in a film about Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s The Wolf Man and Project Hail Mary at MGM. @worldly