Ryan Gosling announces his wedding in the most tender way. | Instagram special

Ryan Gosling announces his wedding in the cutest way And although that implies that the hearts of his thousands of followers around the world break, the reality is that it was time for the coveted actor to take their relationship to another level.

With films What “The Notebook” and “La la Land“Ryan Gosling has established himself as one of the most coveted and admired actors in Hollywood, something else that made the audience fall in love is that he has stayed away from any scandal, gossip and the only thing that characterizes him is his talent, his bearing and the values ​​with which he has conducted himself in front of and behind the cameras.

For this reason, the romances of Ryan gosling they have always attracted attention. The actor has dated great actresses like Sandra Bullock and Rachel McAdams, with whom he teamed up in “The Notebook”, But the final one was the Latin actress Eva mendes, with whom this year he will celebrate 10 years together and has formed a beautiful family with two beautiful daughters.

Although, it is rare that Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes make comments about your relationship with your partner or your daughters, they even lead their family life with a low profile, it is clear that this relationship has completely changed them and has given them a new perspective on life.

Now, Ryan gosling It is a tremendous surprise, because apparently after living in a free union for a decade, the wedding bells ring and the way in which the news has been made known is the most tender and simple of all.

All about the wedding of Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes

This week during a walk in the open air, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes They appeared accompanied by their daughters, but that was not the only thing that attracted attention, but the ring that the beautiful actress of Latin origin wore on the ring finger of her left hand.

Although true to their tradition, neither Ryan gosling neither Eva mendes They gave statements to the press, much less being accompanied by their daughters, Esmeralda, who is almost 7 years old and Amada, who is 5 years old, it was inevitable that the paparazzi did not capture the family.

Here are the pictures of Ryan Gosling’s family outing

It is unknown when the compromise between Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, even if there will be a wedding this year or later, but they would not be the first couple to seal their love at the altar during the pandemic, as they would follow in the footsteps of other celebrities such as Emma Stone and Scarlett Johansson, respectively.

Although the engagement and eventual wedding of Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes is one of the most notorious events, after 10 years of relationship, the couple’s followers celebrate that it was time to formally unite their lives.