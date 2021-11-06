Robert Downey Jr. | James Gunn defended his role as Iron Man

The director came out to respond to a controversial message from a medium that stated how the characters are more important than the actors and that Iron Man could be played by anyone “with ingenuity.”

James Gunn He is usually an active user in his social networks, even maintaining a healthy back and forth with the fans of his work. In that sense, the filmmaker does not escape controversy and says everything he thinks, without keeping anything to himself. In this case, he took advantage of Twitter to answer a post in the middle The Sunday Times that manifested how Hombre de Hierro could be played by any actor with “ingenuity”.

“Robert Downey Jr. is a main actor, but Hombre de Hierro could be played by anyone with wit. The character is more important to audiences than the actor “, the outlet said on its Twitter account. So the director of Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad took advantage of the same place to answer.

James Gunn defended Robert Downey Jr.

“I’ve seen the camera tests. This is a s ***.”, was Gunn’s blunt response to the claims of The Sunday Times. Recall that Downey Jr. won him the role of Tony Stark to colleagues like Tom Cruise, Sam Rockwell and Timothy Olyphant. Surely the director saw the screen tests of these actors as Iron Man and reacted to the statement of the medium.

Robert Downey Jr. gave life to Tony Stark from the first delivery of the MCU in 2008 until Avengers: Endgame. His solid performance as the character earned him the recognition of fans of the genre and even Stan lee stated that the interpreter “born” for that role.

Kevin Feige has the same vision as James Gunn and Stan Lee on the matter. Even going further with his analysis. The brain of Marvel celebrates the choices of their creative teams and says that He doesn’t imagine anyone but Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, or Chris Evans as Steve Rogers.