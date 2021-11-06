Riot partners with Rihanna’s cosmetics brand

There are times when Riot Games surprises everyone with their collaborations. Today he has done it again after announcing his association with Fenty Beauty, the cosmetics brand of Rihanna. Thus, Fenty Beauty has become an official partner of Arcane, the animated series from League of Legends. This collaboration comes just before the premiere of the series, which will be released in the early morning of November 7 at 03:00 (CET).

The intention is that Fenty Beauty «select beauty styles in Riot Games in order to highlight all beauty spots«. This is how they stand out from Riot Games.

Rihanna’s cosmetics brand partners with Arcane

On the occasion of the celebration of the premiere of Arcane and the partnership between both parties, an event will be held at the premiere of the chapter 1 from the animated series. In this way, those League of Legends fans who are in The Angels and want to live the Arcane experience first hand, they can go to Riot Games campus and Fenty Beauty will be in charge of giving them a great welcome. What Fenty Beauty wants to do with their presence in Arcane is continue to expand this collaboration with Riot Games both within League of Legends and outside.

For now, Riot Games will broadcast the first chapter from Arcane on his Twitch account. Not only them, but numerous content creators will be able to do it too. Here we meet big names What Alexelcapo, Felipez360 or Knekro, among many others. From Riot they have also added that anyone can do stream on Twitch watching the first chapter. Of course, it will only be possible at 3:00 hours (CET) and at 11:00 hours (CET).

We will see how Arcane evolves, although the expectation for the animated series is enormous and from Riot Games they are clear that it is time to give it the greatest push before its premiere.

