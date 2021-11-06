Rihanna fulfills her fans’ dream and launches vinyl collection

Rihanna fulfills fan dream and launches vinyl collection | INSTAGRAM

It is now more than five years since the famous Barbadian singer, Rihanna, released her last studio album ANTI, which even managed to earn a special place on the Billboard 200 chart.

However, after this long absence that many thought that he is already retired from music completely, however, she has not confessed that this is not the case and that very soon he could return to the world of entertainment in the form of songs.

This news is thrilling his fans who are very happy to know that he has not abandoned them and that soon we could hear an excellent new success almost of the stature of what it once was “umbrella”, That success that did not stop ringing everywhere.

Lately he has focused all his energy on growing his own clothing company, Savage x Fenty, which has helped him become one of the richest stars in the world with a net worth of more than 1.7 billion dollars according to Forbes magazine.

The young woman could be preparing something new very soon, however, for now she decided to launch her eight albums in vinyl form, which you can buy through her online store and which are shared through her Instagram.

Rihanna on the new vinyls that will be accompanied by a garment in your purchase.



The famous singer expressed that today’s children will never know what vinyl is and that is why she has launched this new collection.

In case you decide to buy one of these limited editions it will include a t-shirt, but for the Rated R version it will include a hoodie instead and a long sleeve t-shirt.

Each of the vinyls will cost between US $ 100 and $ 140.

Finally, it is very important to mention that the pre-sale of the articles is already available through Rihanna’s official website and the shipment of the merchandise will be made this November 11, of course arriving on the necessary date depending on the place where it is order.