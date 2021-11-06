Rihanna dyes her hair blonde for the first time in years

Rihanna’s relationship with ASAP Rocky is confirmed.

Rihanna has announced her new musical project, but don’t get too excited because it’s not a new album. The Barbadian artist seems to have forgotten that she is a singer, since her last musical release (‘Anti’) dates from 2015, six years ago. A break in the musical field that he has managed to take advantage of very well in other areas, since he has dedicated himself to his tasks as CEO of his beauty firm, Fenty. After years of silence (musically speaking), Rihanna has something new on her hands: the release of their albums in vinyl version.

Well, it’s not new music, but less is nothing, right? The singer has announced this musical project on her Instagram profile, where she has also let us see her new ‘look’. After years wearing her brown hair, the artist has opted for a change and has dyed blonde, something she has not done since 2018. This time, she has opted for a flattering honey blonde, although maintaining its dark roots. What do you think of his new image? And be careful also to the pose that has been marked. She, natural.

As you can imagine, most of the responses to this publication do not refer to his new vinyl or his change of ‘look’, but to his highly anticipated album. Fans are starting to lose hope of enjoying more Rihanna songs again, and they have been letting you know. “Today’s kids will never know what new Rihanna music is,” comments one fan. Another follower asks: “Have you forgotten where your recording studio is?”

Anyway, we hope that this new musical work by Rihanna will see the light soon, and also that she will be encouraged to change her ‘look’ more times.

