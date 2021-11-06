Ricardo Ferrertti never prepared to defeat the current Tigres squad

Ricardo Ferretti will return to the Volcano to face Tigres, a team he directed for many years and for Miguel Herrera, that will not weigh in favor of the Juárez strategist

For the technician Miguel Herrera, the fact that the strategist from Juárez, Ricardo Ferretti, meet the Tigres players is relative for the game this Saturday, because he never prepared to beat them.

Ricardo Ferretti will face Miguel Herrera’s Tigres on the last day. Imago7

“That is relative, they always tell you that the coach knows the players, never in those five years did he face them, he prepared his players to win, they achieved important things, did not prepare the games to beat them.

“Now, this match will have to prepare him to beat the players he led, you can know the strengths and weaknesses of some players, but they will highlight the strengths more, 90 percent of this team is armed by him, he knows the team, but they know the coach, but he doesn’t go there, without what you work for during the week, “he said.

On the fact that Ricardo Ferretti will return to the University Stadium for this match between Tigres and Juárez, Herrera considered for the players it may be emotional, but he made it clear on the court that he is a rival that they will seek to beat him to remain among the first four of the general table of the 2021 Apertura Tournament.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches at a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

“Everyone will gladly give him a big hug, they achieved very good things, it will be emotional, but that emotion must remain until before the game starts.As soon as he starts, he is the rival that we want to win, today we represent an institution with other people, who we want to be successful, and when the game ends, get closer to him again, but the mission will be to win, “he said.

Miguel Herrera highlighted the work of “Tuca” Ferretti with the cats and said that when he arrived as Tigres helmsman, he received a good dressing room, which was the Brazilian’s job during his time at the UANL team.

The coach also spoke about whether he spoke with the players Rafael Carioca and Luis Quiñones, who left the game upset against Chivas because they were replaced and made it clear that it was simply talking to them, but that it did not happen from there.

Herrera added that they know the importance of the game against Juárez because a victory will give them a direct pass to the league for the title and that they only think about getting a good result in the match that will take place at the University stadium.