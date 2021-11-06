Review of “Little Secrets” with Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto

“The truth is in the small details”says Joe “Deke” Deacon (Denzel Washington), a man who lost everything, who accepted his mistakes, and who with his head down returns to his town to withdraw evidence for a case in his new home, without knowing that this return It would involve him with an unsolved case from his past and that will force him to rethink his life.

Hancock describes him in body and form, details him, makes him wearily walk the spaces in which he once handled himself like a fish in water, but where now he cannot even imagine being in charge of an investigation alone. By contrast, and in the boiling that involves the return of this man to the police force, appears Baxter (Rami Malek), a detective who must take on the difficult task of guiding a team through a series of deaths that apparently have much in common with previous cases.

What could first be thought of as a buddy movie of opposites, Little secrets (The Little Things, 2021), transforms it into an epic narrative where the value of a careful reconstruction of the period, to the smallest detail, makes it possible to walk the paths of the protagonists empathizing with the hunger for glory they possess, sacrificing their ties , your family and your goals.

The script proposes, expertly, going through the procedural genre, visiting places known to the viewer, but presenting them with a stylized gaze, cold colors, and frames that are enhanced with the use of tracking shots and panning, and that do nothing else. Than to speak of a genre that has influenced millions of Americans to turn to the police force for a livelihood.

But beyond the form, careful, precise, in the content of the story, everything begins to darken even more with the arrival of a suspect to the story (Jared Leto), who will manage to unite these opposites even more so, from that point on. moment, to push the necessary intrigue and the suspense in crescendo towards the final resolution.

Little secrets speaks of beings lost in the difficult mission of revealing the truth, showing them vulnerable to themselves, and with the same concerns and fears as most of the characters that surround them, and also, it is allowed to pass their privacy, where, without hierarchies or ranks, there is something that unifies and weakens them.

Relying on notable performances by the leading trio, even in the recurrence of the genre, Hancock allows himself to revisit climates and atmospheres, taking the best of classics to reposition them as references and goals of his proposal. Along the way, a painful process without concessions for viewers, with several script twists and an ending that completes the obsessive and detailed description of its characters, in a film that awaits the public’s attention and complicity.