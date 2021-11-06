Results Lotería Nacional Tris y Chispazo de TODAY | Numbers that fell, draw and winners Friday, November 5

The Tris y Chispazo National Lottery on Friday, November 5 will have a new draw and the results and winning numbers will be known during the day. Get to know the winning ticket of the Classic Tris 27767 and Chispazo 8704 raffle along with the bag and the Lotenal and Predictions prizes.

The results of the Tris and Chispazo of the National Lottery will be published at the end of the note once each draw ends. Find out all the details of the draw on Friday, November 5.

In total there are five daily Tris draws in different time slots: Noon (1:00 p.m.), that of Three o’clock (15.00), Extra (17.00), from Seven o’clock (19.00) and Classic (20.50).

While for him Chispazo there are two daily draws. First, at 3:00 p.m. CDMX the draw for Las Tres takes place. Then, the Classic draw begins at 9:00 p.m.

Once the draw is completed, each player will have the right to collect the prizes obtained up to the next 60 days. Those people who exceed the collection date will not be able to request the amount earned.

TODAY’S Tris Results: Winning Numbers Friday, November 5 | National lottery

Tris results: Noon winning numbers of the draw 27763 Friday, November 5

This draw takes place from 1:00 p.m.

Tris results: winning numbers of Las 3 of the draw 27764 Friday, November 5

This draw takes place from 3:00 p.m.

Tris results: winning numbers of the Extra draw 27765 Friday, November 5

This draw takes place from 5:00 p.m.

Tris results: winning numbers of Las 7 of the draw 27766 Friday, November 5

This draw takes place from 7:00 p.m.

Tris results: winning numbers of the Clásico draw 27767 Friday, November 5

This draw takes place from 20.50 hours.

Chispazo National Lottery: results, winning numbers and draw 8704 Friday, November 4

There are two daily draws for this game. First, at 3:00 p.m. CDMX the draw for Las Tres takes place. Then, the Classic draw begins at 9:00 p.m.

Chispazo results: Las Tres winning numbers and draw time 8703 Friday, November 5

The Chispazo de Las Tres draw will start at 3:00 p.m. CDMX.

Chispazo results: Classic winning numbers and draw schedule 8704 Friday, November 5

The Chispazo Clásico draw will begin at 9:00 p.m. CDMX.

Tris: how to play and how to bet National Lottery

Tris is one of the most popular draws in the country because you can decide how much you want to win by choosing the degree of difficulty and investment you want to play. If you played a direct of 5, choosing 5 numbers from 0 to 9, your prize could be up to 500 thousand pesos.

How to play and where to bet on the National Lottery Chispazo?

Chispazo is the easiest National Lottery game to win, you only have to match 5 numbers out of 28. There are two draws a day from Monday to Sunday, so you have two daily chances to be one of the lucky ones.

Chispazo: prizes and bag Friday, November 5 | National Lottery | Lotenal

The prizes to be distributed from the last draw were a total of $ 1,103,586 mxn. The prizes are usually quite similar on each day.