Research on algorithm for heart attack prevention in Puerto Rican patients is underway

The study is carried out from the School of Pharmacy of the Medical Sciences Campus (RCM).

Doctor Jorge Duconge, professor at the School of Pharmacies of the Medical Sciences Campus.

Through an exclusive interview with Medicine and Public Health, the doctor Jorge Duconge, professor of the School of Pharmacies of the Medical Sciences Campus (RCM), highlighted the importance of continuing the effort to provide appropriate treatment to cardiovascular patients who do not respond to this type of treatment in order to avoid a heart attack.

“These are cardiovascular patients who have infarcted because they have heart conditions and require treatment or dual antiplatelet therapy, this in order to prevent clots from obstructing blood flow to the heart and leading to a lack of oxygen to be able to stay vital, in the case of patients who receive this treatment (Plavix) there are 30% who do not respond to it, it is used together with aspirin, in this way they are controlled clinically, “he said.

He specified that patients who do not respond to treatment in Puerto Rico They do it for genetic reasons, known as genetic polymorphism, which is nothing more than chromosomal changes that cancel the correct functioning of the drug. In this scenario, the patient could develop thrombosis and through the mesh with which it was believed that he was being treated, he will infarct again and there is even the possibility of dying.

Although there are alternative medications, in many cases it works as a corrective action for clopidogrel and not as a first treatment option.

“What we propose in our approach is to anticipate that through the performance of a genetic test that is done to detect if my patient is one of those patients resistant to treatment and I can before giving him clopidogrel, make a decision to change it to a drug that will work and prevent the patient from heart attacks. That is why it is called personalized medicine because it is based on knowledge mainly of the patient’s genetics to preventively determine who it is that really benefits from which drugs and what dose they require “, explained the professor.

The research seeks to develop a algorithm based on genetics to be able to predict the risk of those patients who are going to receive this treatment in order to make a better decision and guide the family doctor regarding the decision of an ideal drug (precision medicine).

Regarding medications, the scientist indicated that clopidogrel is an antiplatelet agent that inhibits the secretion of platelets, thus preventing the risk of a thrombus “.

“An infarcted patient due to various risk factors can manifest a thrombus, after the intervention where a mesh is placed to restore blood flow, there is a probability that some patients develop a clot, therefore, they should have a treatment combined between plavix and aspirin, “he said.

The most innovative thing about this research is that the team seeks to validate a algorithm that detects the patient who presents resistance to the drug after the evaluation of their genetic tests, and a change in the drug is suggested to the doctor, offering an alternative that does not have this problem early.

“The idea is that, by implementing the algorithm, we can reduce that number of adverse events significantly by preventing them by more than 50%, “said Dr. Duconge.

Saying algorithm takes into account the genetics of the patient, the clinical characteristics of the patient and understands that there are patients such as diabetics who are more at risk, as well as women who are more at risk than men, the age of the patient is evaluated and combining all these variables A model is developed that calculates a risk score and if this is above 2, it indicates that the patient should change to an alternative drug because the risk is double and therefore, it is not justifiable to give plavix, the investigator.

It is expected that in the future there will be a genetic plan for each person and thus the doctor will be able to know the history without going to genetic testing.

“The good news is that there are other drugs that can be used to replace clavix, the idea is that it can be shown through these algorithms that the clavix option could be more costly, since the patient needs to return to the health entity “said Dr. Duconge

“There are two genes that we are studying for their relationship with the risk of resistance: the gene that codes for an enzyme in the patient’s liver that is responsible for activating the drug and the other is the gene that codes for paraoxonase, an important enzyme that is it associates with good cholesterol and prevents oxidized lipids from accumulating. These are the two most important genes to be studied with respect to clavix “, he concluded.

See the full interview: