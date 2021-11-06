Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillipe don’t look alike anymore

If you follow Reese WitherspoonSurely in recent years you have realized the enormous resemblance he has (or rather, had) with his daughter, Ava Phillipe. The one who will play Elle Woods in ‘A very legal blonde’ has just shared a photograph that has left her fans quite amazed by the change Ava has undergone. Wow, it seems that they are no longer two drops of water … What happened?

Reese witherspoon and his daughter Ava Phillippe is not only that they were similar, but they could be twins perfectly. Okay, we are exaggerating, but really, the resemblance was incredible, and you can see it in these images of mother and daughter together. In fact, every time the actress published a photo with her daughter, the comments section was filled with phrases alluding to this great resemblance. What’s more, on social media there are quite a few memes about it. Therefore, this last image that Whiterspoon has shared has left us quite in ‘shock’.

“My girl ❤️ * too: should I cut my bangs?” Reese wrote at the bottom of this photo. Leaving aside the question of the bangs, what has given the most to talk about is the great change in Ava. Anyway, look at this image and judge for yourself.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In the comments, many fans opined that Reese’s daughter no longer looks like her, but to his father, Ryan Phillippe. A statement with which we quite agree, really. “He looks like his father!” Commented one follower, while another wrote: “Ryan’s twin.” By the way, to this day, the marriage formed between Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon is history, since they separated back in 2007. During their relationship, they had another son, Deacon Reese Phillippe, although he does not usually appear as much on social networks.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io