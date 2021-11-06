‘Red Notice’, the ‘most challenging’ movie for Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne johnson has shot many action films but ensures that ‘Red Notice’ It is among the most complicated projects of his career, not because of the physical effort but because of the emotional tension.

“It has been the most challenging filming,” said ‘La Roca’ in an interview with Efe hours before the theatrical release of this action tape that boasts a bill of USD 160 million and that has reunited the former wrestler with Ryan reynolds and Gal gadot.

“We had to film during the coronavirus, so it was a challenge. It was necessary to isolate a whole team, the production, the actors, everyone’s families… ”, he explained.

According to him actor, the action scenes in which he travels -and destroys- the most emblematic places of Rome they were not so bad if you compare it with the Pressure which meant having a group of more than 800 people completely isolated for months and without knowing when they might end.

“I shot two movies, ‘Red Notice’ and ‘Black Adam,’ with the same crew, so they had to do many sacrificesLike being separated from their families, ”he said. (…) They are the real stars ”.

Netflix’s most expensive bet

In the case of the first tape, Netflix has thrown the house out the window. The television giant has trusted three of the actors highest paid in hollywood to star in his most expensive movie to date.

Johnson plays John Hartley, a FIB agent who receives a red alert (the code that Interpol handles for the most wanted criminals) for which he must hunt down two art thieves: Nolan Booth (Reynolds) and The Bishop (Gadot).

The two criminals compete to steal three golden eggs that belonged to Cleopatra and that they are guarded in different parts of the world. When the FBI agent is about to stop him, the authorities mistake him for yet another robber and imprison him in Russia.

The only way to escape and complete the mission is to join one of the thieves to derail the plans of the other.

“I have done many films like it is in the past and you always hope that everyone gets along. We had a great time here, ”he said.

Ryan Reynolds (left) and Gal Gadot also attended the film’s premiere. Photo: EFE

Netflix has been trying to gain a foothold in the action blockbuster universe with films like ‘The Old Guard’, starring Charlize Theron, or ‘Extraction’, starring Chris Hemsworth.

In its last bet, the company signed the director of ‘Central Intelligence’ (2016), Rawson Marshall Thurber, for a project that had been in Universal’s plans since 2018 and with Johnson at the helm, although the studio abandoned it a year later.

Finally, Netflix acquired the film rights and resumed filming, which did not conclude until the end of 2020 after countless delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The star that should guide one is to deliver the film to the audience, so we always keep working,” said the actor.

Expectation for ‘Black Adam’

Still, Johnson is used to setbacks.

After ‘Red Notice’ it will premiere ‘Black Adam’, the new film in the DC Comics franchise, featuring a new villain: Teth / Theo-Adam, who first appeared in Fawcett Comics’ ‘Marvel Family’ comics and later moved on to DC’s house.

“It is a project that I am passionate about and that has taken me more than a decade,” he acknowledged about this film that will teach “a new code of conduct” for the antagonists of superheroes.

Although its premiere will wait a little longer, until the summer of 2022.