recommendations for buying and using credit cards

Prior to Good End 2021 where there will be products and services, at competitive prices and accessible payment plans, and it will be November 10 to 16, two finance experts offer a series of recommendations when making purchases and how to make good use of credit cards during this sale season.

Recommendations for the Good End 2021 and make good purchases

“The first recommendation for anyone during the Good end is to make a budget in which the income, savings and current and future payment capacity are contemplated ”, indicates Andrés Rodríguez, financial advisor.

Make a shopping list

For Rodríguez, it is important that before making a purchase, people can differentiate between products or services that are “necessary” and those that are “desirable.”

Prioritizing purchases will reduce expenses and only buy what is essential to buy, assures.

Compare and monitor prices

Before acquiring a good, it is suggested to compare prices in different establishments in order to acquire it in the best option. In addition, if possible, a good option is to follow up the prices days before the Good End 2021 and in this way verify if it is actually an offer.

Identify the type of offer

An important recommendation when making purchases during the Good end is to identify and understand the different types of discounts or offers that will take place during the event, since each one implies certain financial responsibilities that may or may not be favorable for everyone.

“Checking online stores is a great option,” says Rodríguez, since it is possible that “in the same department store, if you go to the online store sometimes you realize that there are better offers”

How to use credit cards correctly during Good End 2021?

Know your credit cards well

Knowing the cards well before using them is of the utmost importance, says Luis Antonio Monzón Laurencio, an expert in personal finance.

For this he suggests check the interest you charge, the total annual cost (CAT) and other charges, which must be added to the total of the purchase and thus know if there is actually a saving.

In addition to this, Andrés Rodríguez recommends checking in advance what type of plans or advantages banks or department stores offer.

Monzón Laurencio warns that when using the Credit cardsIt is important to consider that these can generate interest.

In case of paying Interest Free Months, it is advisable to verify that the price is the same as the cash price. Since “if it is higher, you are not buying without interest, these are already added to the price,” he says.

Management of Interest Free Months

When making several purchases at Months Without Interest, it must be confirmed that the total of the monthly payments does not exceed 30% of the monthly income, says the expert.

The “2 plus 1 rule”

Andrés Rodríguez advises applying the “Rule of 2 plus 1”, which consists of “that the time that the product lasts, is the time that it takes me to pay more twice, that is, if I buy something for 12 months it has to last three years at least”.

An important observation from experts when shopping with a credit card is to keep an eye on it to avoid unrecognized charges or cloning of the card.

Tips for not getting into debt during the Good End

To avoid getting into debt during the Good End 2021, experts recommend:

Take care that the duration of the credit does not exceed the following season, that is, that the debt is paid before the Good End 2022. Do not acquire more debts if you choose the payment method “start paying until 2022”.