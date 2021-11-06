Reason why Marvel Studios has replaced Robert Downey Jr

Although Tony Stark / Iron Man will return, this time it will not be Robert Downey Jr who will play him and now we know why.

As we already know Hombre de Hierro he sacrificed himself so he could defeat Thanos in the movie Avengers: Endgame (2019). So we won’t see him again, at least for the next few years, but the series What if…? will present us alternate versions of the best characters. In addition, the actors who have played the roles will repeat, even Chadwick boseman He shot his scenes before he passed away. But it won’t be Robert Downey Jr What Tony Stark, even so the character will continue to be just as impressive.

This is how series producer Brad Winderbaum has explained it:

“One of the first decisions was that we weren’t going to let the show be defined by the actors we thought we could get. Part of the fun of What If…? It is being able to tell stories in any corner of the universe that you want and that means that you need that infinite canvas, you need that infinite potential. In addition, he was afraid that no actor would return. The fact that we got as many as we did, 85% of the actors came back or something. It’s amazing and it’s a true honor and privilege to work with all of them. “

“In cases where we couldn’t bring back the original voice actors, and many of whom were very iconic roles, highly identifiable voices like Robert Downey Jr, we prioritized acting over sound. So you could achieve a perfect Tony Stark voice, but if the depth of the character wasn’t there and the acting, the acting had no dimensionality, it wouldn’t matter. They would take you out. That would get you out.

The good news is that all these stories exist in a parallel universe, so there is a cerebral justification for the small differences. But once you accept the different voice, hopefully the interpretations will be serious, so that you follow these characters as individuals in their own right in this new context.

Although What if…? (What would happen if…?) will not have Robert Downey Jr will continue to be just as interesting and we will check it from August 11, 2021 at the Disney Plus streaming platform.