Real Madrid | Carlo Ancelotti’s bet with Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga had an absolutely sensational breakthrough at Real Madrid. The French midfielder showed sensational performances in his first games with Chamartín’s side. He did it just a few days after his signing from Rennes was confirmed in exchange for € 31 million.

Follow after this announcement

However, with the passing of the matches, the 18-year-old Frenchman has been losing his importance under Carlo Ancelotti. Clara shows what happened against Osasuna, a game in which he started but was replaced at halftime by the Italian coach. The reason was the yellow card received in the 28th minute … with the consequent risk of expulsion.

Bet on calm

According to the information that we can find in Central defense, the reason why Carlo Ancelotti has limited Eduardo Camavinga’s minutes on the pitch is the excessive momentum he is showing when he’s on the pitch. Although the transalpine coach likes what the player contributes, he considers that he plays very fast and must guide this intensity in a good direction.

With the need to dose the members of his core, there is no doubt that Camavinga will soon return to the coach. Now it remains for the footballer himself to take advantage of the opportunities that will appear.