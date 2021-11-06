Rasel and his Måneskin prevail against the great Nathy Peluso of María Peláe

The ninth edition of ‘Tu cara me suena’ has returned to Antena 3’s Prime Time with a heart-stopping gala and with some contestants full of talent.

Manel Fuentes returns to the forefront of this musical format and is once again accompanied by a jury made up of Carlos Latre, Lolita, Chenoa and Àngel Llàcer.

With eight seasons behind him and 10 years of history, the talent show presented by Manel Fuentes has started with a spectacular tribute to Raffaellà Carrà as she perfectly represented the spirit of the program for her joy, freedom and sense of the show.









Lorena Gómez, Melody, Cristina Ramos and Roko have performed some of the best known songs by the great Rafaella Carrá. In addition, some of our most beloved former contestants, such as Carolina Ferre, Arturo Valls, Xuso Jones, Falete, Blas Cantó, La Terremoto de Alcorcón, Soraya and Nerea Rodríguez,

together with Manel Fuentes and the jury of ‘Your face sounds like’ they have dared with ‘Fiesta’.

Agoney, David Fernández, Eva Soriano, Loles León, Lydia Bosch, María Peláe, César and Jorge Cadaval, Nia Correia and Rasel they will fight tirelessly to become the successor to Jorge González, winner of the previous edition.

After a first group performance, it is Agoney’s turn, who has gotten into The Weeknd’s shoes to face his ‘Blinding lights’. The former contestant of ‘Operación Triunfo’ has shown his vocal power and has won the applause of the public.

Los Morancos have not disappointed and after unforgettable rehearsals, the Cadaval brothers have dared with ‘Sevilla’, by Raphael and Rocío Jurado.

The tears of Lydia Bosch after her performance as Ana Torroja de Mecano have been one of the great protagonists of the night. The actress was excited when she finished her imitation and Manel Fuentes confessed that our contestant had just overcome COVID-19 and was recovering her lung capacity.









Eva Soriano has returned to step on the stage of ‘Tu cara me suena’ after having done it in the previous edition as a companion to Mario Vaquerizo. On this occasion, Soriano has come off as Katy Perry.

The humor of David Fernández is one of the strengths of this new edition of ‘Tu cara me suena’ and the button wanted it to be released in style. With a peculiar version of ‘Yo perreo sola’, David has unfolded to the rhythm of Bad Bunny. Amazing!

Nia Correia, meanwhile, has not disappointed and has wasted strength like Alicia Keys in ‘Empire State of Mind’. The contestant has set the bar very high for the following galas.

The night continued with the imitation of Loles León, who was eager to get into the shoes of her friend Sara Montiel. The actress told during rehearsals that Sara was a “special and unique” woman. The grace, ease and desire to have fun have been noticed on stage.

At the end of the first gala of ‘Your face sounds to me’, María Peláe has not left anyone indifferent with a brutal imitation of Nathy Peluso. Metrics and accent were among his handicaps to overcome … and what a performance!

Peláe has dared with in ‘BZRP Music Sessions # 36’ and has won the ovation of everyone on the set.









The finishing touch was Rasel who, without knowing himself the winner yet and being the last to sing, has given everything to the rhythm of Måneskin.

After the votes of the public and the jury, there was a tie at the top between María Peláe and Rasel. Finally Rasel has been proclaimed the winner because he obtained more points from the public. How much talent!









Are you ready for the second gala? The push button has already delivered the next knockoffs!

After 8 editions broadcast on Antena 3, ‘Tu cara me suena’ has become the musical talent show that has broadcast the most editions on television consecutively.

Since its premiere, it has garnered an average 20.3% audience share and more than 2.8 million viewers, making it one of the most successful television formats of all time.