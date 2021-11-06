Ranking Netflix in the United States: Top 10 of the most watched movies of today Friday, November 5

The platform streaming Netflix makes it easy for your subscribers the list of the 10 most viewed movies in the United States. If you want to know which are the most successful film productions in terms of audience, you simply must scroll to the corresponding section on your website or app.

1. The harder will be the fall

Outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) has been released from prison, so he rallies his gang to hunt down Rufus and seek revenge.

2. Infiltrators in class

Two young law enforcement officers pose as high school students to dismantle a drug trafficking network. Schmidt and Jenko were enemies at school but, when years later they meet again at the police academy, they end up becoming friends. They may not be the best agents, but their great opportunity to prove their worth comes when they join the secret police unit Jump Street, commanded by Captain Dickson. They then trade their weapons and insignia for backpacks and use their youthful appearance to infiltrate a high school. The problem is that young people today are nothing like those of years ago and Schmidt and Jenko discover that everything they thought they knew about adolescence, sex, drugs and rock and roll was completely wrong.

3. The army of thieves

A mysterious woman recruits bank teller Ludwig Dieter to lead a group of would-be robbers on a top-secret heist during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse.

Four. Replicas

Sci-fi thriller that centers on a neuroscientist who, after being in a car accident and killing his family in it, will stop at nothing to bring them back, even if it means facing himself inside a controlled laboratory by the government, a police task force and the physical laws of science.

5. American gangster

New York, 1968. Frank Lucas (Denzel Washington) is the taciturn chauffeur of a prominent black Harlem mobster. When his boss dies unexpectedly, Frank seizes the opportunity to build his own empire. Thanks to his talent, he becomes not only the main drug trafficker in the city, flooding the streets with products of better quality and price, but also a highly respected public man. Richie Roberts (Russell Crowe), an incorruptible cop outcast for his honesty who knows the streets well, realizes that an outsider is climbing the ladder of power. Both Roberts and Lucas share a strict code of ethics that sets them apart from others and turns them into two lone figures on opposite sides of the law. When they meet, the confrontation between them will be inevitable.

6. The general’s daughter

A tenacious and cunning elite officer of the Criminal Investigation Division of the US Army receives a new mission: to find, together with a colleague, the murderer of the daughter of a famous general, who was a captain. You can arrest any member of the Army on whom your suspicions fall, but the matter is complicated when they discover that the private life of the dead woman makes all the residents of Fort MacCullam suspicious: from the father himself, through his faithful assistant and friend, even the commanding officer.

7. Friday the 13th

Several young people spend their vacations in a summer camp, recently reopened and in which a few years earlier a young man drowned in the lake. Before long, some of them are found lifeless.

8. Total challenge

Rekall is a company that can turn dreams into real memories, blurring the line between reality and memory. For Douglas Quaid, the idea of ​​taking a mental journey that provides him with memories of a life as a super spy may be the perfect solution to counteract his frustrating life. The bad thing is that the process goes wrong and Quaid becomes a man hunted by the agents of a totalitarian state. In his flight, he teams up with a rebel fighter in order to find the leader of the underground resistance. As the fate of the world hangs in the balance, Quaid discovers his true identity and his true destiny. It is inspired by the story “We can remember for you wholesale” by Philip K. Dick.

9. King Arthur: The Legend of Excalibur

Arturo is a fearless young man who leads his gang through the alleys of Londonium. After drawing the sword of Excalibur, he will be forced to make some tough decisions. Together with a mysterious woman named Guinevere, he must learn to wield a sword, defeat his demons, and unite the people to defeat the tyrant Vortigern, who stole his crown and murdered his parents before becoming king.

10. Army of the dead

A group of mercenaries decide to carry out the biggest robbery that has ever been carried out in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada just after an epidemic of the undead occurs. For this they will have to enter a quarantine zone, with the risks that this entails.

