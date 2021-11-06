Ranking Netflix in Spain: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Friday, November 05

Get the most out of your leisure time. Instead of wasting it searching for the best movies, use the tools this streaming platform gives you.

Netflix has a list with the best of its cinematographic offer, where they are ordered according to the preference of the users. The most interesting thing is that this ranking it is updated in real time. Instead of wasting your time, take advantage of your previous minutes to make yourself something to eat.

Sure you have already seen many of them, but there will be others that may interest you, so get to it! These are the 10 most searched movies in Spain:

1. The army of thieves

A mysterious woman recruits bank teller Ludwig Dieter to lead a group of would-be robbers on a top-secret heist during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse.

2. The harder will be the fall

Outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) has been released from prison, so he rallies his gang to hunt down Rufus and seek revenge.

3. Transformers: The Last Knight

Two species at war: one of flesh and blood, the other of metal. The Last Knight breaks with the original myth of the Transformers franchise and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war and Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future is buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of the Transformers on Earth. Saving our world is in the hands of a unique alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and a professor at the University of Oxford (Laura Haddock). There is a moment in the life of every human being when we are called to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes; heroes will become villains and only one world will survive: theirs or ours. Fifth Transformers film directed by Michael Bay.

Four. Army of the dead

A group of mercenaries decide to carry out the biggest robbery ever in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada just after an epidemic of the undead occurs. For this they will have to enter a quarantine zone, with the risks that this entails.

5. Amine

In 16th century Zazzau, now Zaria, Nigeria, Amina must use her military skills and tactics to defend her family’s kingdom. Based on a true story.

6. Hypnotic

A young woman seeking self-improvement asks a prestigious hypnotist for help, with whom she undergoes several very intense sessions. The consequences will be terrifying.

7. Calle de la Humanidad, 8

Seven families live in the Parisian apartment building at 8 Rue de l’Humanite and did not escape to the countryside when the coronavirus arrived. Three months of living under lock and key will reveal the best and worst of these neighbors.

8. A very legal blonde

Elle Woods is a real blonde, in addition to being very popular, a good student, president of her sorority, and Miss June on the University calendar. She has had a wonderful life and is in love with Warner Huntington III. But everything falls apart when her boyfriend decides to break up with her because she is too blonde and not formal enough for her future career in the world of politics. Determined to get ahead, Elle enrolls at Harvard Law School, taking on an even bigger challenge than she bargained for.

9. Transformers: Age of Extinction

4 years have passed since the Chicago tragedy and humanity continues to repair the damage, but both the Autobots and the Decepticons have disappeared from the face of the Earth. Now the United States Government is using technology salvaged from the siege of Chicago to develop its own Transformers. At the helm of the project is Joshua Joyce (Stanley Tucci), an arrogant designer who thinks that the Autobots are “technological garbage” and believes himself capable of making infinitely more advanced robots. Meanwhile, Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg), an inventor mechanic, finds a Marmon semi-trailer. While trying to repair it, he discovers that the truck was not only a Transformer, but also Optimus Prime himself, leader of the Autobots. What Cade ignores are the consequences that can flow from this finding.

10. A very legal blonde 2

Elle (Reese Witherspoon) is back as the energetic, optimistic, mega-cock young Harvard law school attorney. This time, Elle will go to Washington to defend animal rights.

