Ranking Netflix in Peru: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Friday, November 5

Watching movies is something you are used to, because there is a huge offer on the market, both in cinemas and in streaming. That is, you no longer have to scroll to find exactly what you are looking for: productions that break records and take everyone out of breath.

The news is that Netflix take a count to share what people are seeing in real time. The platform wants to position itself as a benchmark in the sector. Therefore, it has to its credit a very interesting offer, which we detail below.

Surely many of them you have already seen, but there will be others that may interest you, so get to it! Watch the 10 most wanted movies in Peru:

1. The army of thieves

A mysterious woman recruits bank teller Ludwig Dieter to lead a group of would-be robbers on a top-secret heist during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse.

2. Transformers: The Last Knight

Two species at war: one of flesh and blood, the other of metal. The Last Knight breaks with the original myth of the Transformers franchise and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war and Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future is buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of the Transformers on Earth. Saving our world is in the hands of a unique alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and a professor at the University of Oxford (Laura Haddock). There is a moment in the life of every human being when we are called to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes; heroes will become villains and only one world will survive: theirs or ours. Fifth Transformers film directed by Michael Bay.

3. The harder will be the fall

Outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) has been released from prison, so he rallies his gang to hunt down Rufus and seek revenge.

Four. Army of the dead

A group of mercenaries decide to carry out the biggest robbery ever in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada just after an epidemic of the undead occurs. To do this, they will have to enter a quarantine zone, with the risks that this entails.

5. Follow the roll

Danny Maccabee is a plastic surgeon who always pretends to be married so as not to commit to any woman. But one day he meets the stunning Palmer, a young woman with whom he wants something more serious. The problem is that when Palmer discovers his wedding ring, he thinks he is, so Danny decides to hire his assistant Katherine, a single mother with children, to pretend to be his family. His intention is to show Palmer that his love for her is so great that he is about to divorce his wife.

6. Double Team

Jack Quinn, one of the best counterterrorism agents in the country, after failing in his last mission against the dangerous Stavros, awakens in La Colonia, a place where he will remain locked up for life. Now his family is Stavros’s only target. Only with the help of Yaz, an arms dealer, can he save the lives of his wife and daughter.

7. Millennium: What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger

It adapts the novel written by David Lagercrantz where the young hacker Lisbeth Salander and the journalist Mikael Blomkvist find themselves trapped in a network of spies, cybercriminals and corrupt government officials.

8. Devil (A Man Apart)

Sean Vetter is a customs broker specializing in the fight against drug trafficking in Southern California. There he works hard to hunt down the biggest drug lord in the area, Memo Gamboa. Everything changes when his wife is murdered. Convinced that Gamboa is responsible for the crime, he decides to take justice into his own hands. But he soon discovers that the capo is just a puppet: above there is someone pulling the strings. It responds to the name of Diablo.

9. Wrath of the Titans

Ten years after the events of “Clash of the Titans”, Perseus (Sam Worthington) is determined to lead a quiet life with his son Helio. However, the gods, weakened by humanity’s lack of faith, lose control over the Titans, whose leader is none other than Kronos, the father of Zeus (Liam Neeson), Hades (Ralph Fiennes) and Poseidon (Danny Huston). ). When Hades and Ares (Edgar Ramírez) reach an agreement with Kronos to capture Zeus, then Perseus will have to abandon his peaceful life to rescue him, a mission in which he has the help of Andromeda (Rosamund Pike), Agénor (Toby Kebbell) and Hephaestus (Bill Nighy).

10. Venom

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is an established journalist and astute reporter who is investigating a company called Fundación Vida. This foundation, led by the eminent scientist Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed), is secretly running illegal experiments on humans and conducting tests involving amorphous and extraterrestrial life forms known as symbiotes. During a sneak visit to the headquarters, the journalist will be infected by a symbiote. He will then begin to experience changes in his body that he does not understand and he will hear an inner voice, that of the Venom symbiote, telling him what to do. When Brock acquires the powers of the symbiote that uses him as a host, Venom will take possession of his body, turning him into a ruthless and dangerous supervillain.

Do you know what the platform is with the best offer of cinematographic productions? Netflix, of course! Do you know which famous movies it has available to you?

The intention of Netflix is ​​that users recognize their most popular films. Thus, they will be able to get an idea of ​​the ones that best suit their tastes, to recommend them to their family and friends. What classics will be available soon? The only sure thing is that the list does not stop growing.

Meanwhile, we can tell you that these are the 10 most famous movies we have.