Ranking Netflix in Ecuador: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Friday, November 5

Watching movies is something you are used to, because there is a huge offer on the market, both in cinemas and in streaming. That is, you no longer have to scroll to find exactly what you are looking for: productions that break records and take everyone out of breath.

The news is that Netflix take a count to share what people are seeing in real time. The platform wants to position itself as a benchmark in the sector. Therefore, it has to its credit a very interesting offer, which we detail below.

Surely many of them you have already seen, but there will be others that may interest you, so get to it! Watch the 10 most wanted movies in Ecuador:

1. The army of thieves

A mysterious woman recruits bank teller Ludwig Dieter to lead a group of would-be robbers on a top-secret heist during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse.

2. Transformers: The Last Knight

Two species at war: one of flesh and blood, the other of metal. The Last Knight breaks with the original myth of the Transformers franchise and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war and Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future is buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of the Transformers on Earth. Saving our world is in the hands of a unique alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and a professor at the University of Oxford (Laura Haddock). There is a moment in the life of every human being when we are called to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes; heroes will become villains and only one world will survive: theirs or ours. Fifth Transformers film directed by Michael Bay.

3. Follow the roll

Danny Maccabee is a plastic surgeon who always pretends to be married so as not to commit to any woman. But one day he meets the stunning Palmer, a young woman with whom he wants something more serious. The problem is that when Palmer discovers his wedding ring, he thinks he is, so Danny decides to hire his assistant Katherine, a single mother with children, to pretend to be his family. His intention is to show Palmer that his love for her is so great that he is about to divorce his wife.

Four. The harder will be the fall

Outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) has been released from prison, so he rallies his gang to hunt down Rufus and seek revenge.

5. Millennium: What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger

It adapts the novel written by David Lagercrantz where the young hacker Lisbeth Salander and the journalist Mikael Blomkvist find themselves trapped in a network of spies, cybercriminals and corrupt government officials.

6. Army of the dead

A group of mercenaries decide to carry out the biggest robbery ever in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada just after an epidemic of the undead occurs. To do this, they will have to enter a quarantine zone, with the risks that this entails.

7. Double Team

Jack Quinn, one of the best counterterrorism agents in the country, after failing in his last mission against the dangerous Stavros, awakens in La Colonia, a place where he will remain locked up for life. Now his family is Stavros’s only target. Only with the help of Yaz, an arms dealer, can he save the lives of his wife and daughter.

8. Wrath of the Titans

Ten years after the events of “Clash of the Titans”, Perseus (Sam Worthington) is determined to lead a quiet life with his son Helio. However, the gods, weakened by humanity’s lack of faith, lose control over the Titans, whose leader is none other than Kronos, the father of Zeus (Liam Neeson), Hades (Ralph Fiennes) and Poseidon (Danny Huston). ). When Hades and Ares (Edgar Ramírez) reach an agreement with Kronos to capture Zeus, then Perseus will have to abandon his peaceful life to rescue him, a mission in which he has the help of Andromeda (Rosamund Pike), Agénor (Toby Kebbell) and Hephaestus (Bill Nighy).

9. Devil (A Man Apart)

Sean Vetter is a customs broker specializing in the fight against drug trafficking in Southern California. There he works hard to hunt down the biggest drug lord in the area, Memo Gamboa. Everything changes when his wife is murdered. Convinced that Gamboa is responsible for the crime, he decides to take justice into his own hands. But he soon discovers that the capo is just a puppet: above there is someone pulling the strings. It responds to the name of Diablo.

10. The origin of the guardians

Rise of the Guardians is an epic and magical adventure that tells the story of Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy and Jack Frost – legendary characters with unknown extraordinary abilities. When an evil spirit, known as Shadow, decides to flood children’s hearts with fear, the Immortal Guardians join forces to protect the children’s wishes, beliefs, and imaginations.

Were you aware of the popularity of the movies that Netflix offers you?

There are more and more views on this platform and users do nothing more than give good reviews around the offer of cinematographic productions. What will be the surprises Netflix has in store for the near future? What plans will there be for this year?

Stay tuned, we’ll find out soon.