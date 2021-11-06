Ranking iTunes in Argentina: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Friday, November 5

We have never had so many movies at our fingertips as today. But a downside arises: it is no longer easy to find the next one to watch. Users of iTunes we usually go easy and aim for news.

1. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the puppies must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the intelligent sausage dog Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

2. Target: London

In a world governed by injustice and chaos, the figure of the president of the United States appears who, together with his spokesman Trumbull, will lead an internal struggle for the freedoms of all Americans. However, there will be an overthrow attempt by spy forces to finish off the English prime minister. This could mean an attempt to eliminate world peace at all costs. For this, the president will have the invaluable help of his bodyguard. MI6 secret agent Mike Benning will lead a containment to try to end this revolution. Benning will not be alone as he will once again find support from Trumbull, who specializes in paramilitary techniques.

3. Fifty Shades Freed

Believing that they have left the shadows of the past behind, Christian and Anastasia enjoy their relationship and their life full of luxury. But just as Ana begins to relax, new threats appear that put her happiness at risk.

Four. Fast & furious 5

Ever since Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) and Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster) got Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) out of jail, they have been forced to flee and cross many borders to avoid the police. Trapped in Rio de Janeiro, once again they have to flee if they want to keep their freedom. But the three of them know very well that the only possibility they have to put an end to this situation is to face once and for all the corrupt businessman who wants to see them dead. But this is not the only one who is tracking them.

5. v for Vendetta

In the not too distant future, Britain is a totalitarian country ruled with an iron fist by a tyrant (John Hurt). One afternoon, after the night curfew, young Evey (Natalie Portman) is rescued in the middle of the street by a mysterious masked man whose name is V (Hugo Weaving). The strange character explains what his plans are to combat the lack of freedom. From that moment on, V’s actions will aim to set off a revolution across the country against the fascist government.

6. The Witches (Roald Dahl)

A little orphan in late 1967, he goes to live with his beloved grandmother in Demopolis, a town in Alabama. The boy and his grandmother have strange encounters with some witches so they decide to move to a luxury hotel on the coast. Unfortunately, they arrive at exactly the same time as the Grand High Witch who has gathered her cronies from all over the planet – who are going undercover – to carry out her horrible plans.

7. Apex

Five elite hunters pay to hunt a man on a desert island. But when their prey begins to defend themselves, the roles of hunter and prey change sides.

8. Jason bourne

Jason Bourne has recovered his memory, but that does not mean that the most lethal agent of the elite corps of the CIA knows everything. Twelve years have passed since Bourne was last operating in the shadows. What has happened since then? You still have many questions to answer. In the midst of a turbulent world, plagued by the economic crisis and financial collapse, cyber warfare and in which several secret organizations fight for power, Jason Bourne reappears, unexpectedly, at a time when the world is faces unprecedented instability. From a dark and tortured place, Bourne will resume his search for answers about his past.

9. Fifty Shades Darker

As Christian struggles with his inner demons, Anastasia must face the anger and envy of the women who came before her.

10. Cry Male

Texas, 1978. A former rodeo star and retired horse breeder (Eastwood) accepts a commission from a former boss: to bring his young son home from Mexico to take him away from his alcoholic mother. On the journey, the two will embark on an unexpected adventure.

