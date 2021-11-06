Press F to Pay Respects! CoD: Vanguard mocks popular meme

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Call of Duty: Vanguard It is finally among us and thousands of players have already had the opportunity to jump onto the battlefield to enjoy the zombie mode, the multiplayer and the campaign. As always happens, it didn’t take long for the community to discover some interesting Easter eggs left by the developers. Surprisingly, one of the references is directly related to one of the most popular memes of the last decade.

Of course, we mean “Press F to Pay Respect”, a meme that emerged in 2014 thanks to a Quick Time Event of the PC version of Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. That infamous moment was mocked and later the community began to use that letter to express admiration or sadness for a situation.

In case you missed it: Pay respects! Youtuber revives the meme and builds a giant F key

The meme came to CoD: Vanguard

Fortunately, Sledgehammer Games, the studio responsible for CoD: Advanced Warfare, did not forget the popular meme and wanted to pay tribute in his most recent title: Call of Duty: Vanguard. What happens is that players will get a trophy / achievement named simply “F” if they are killed by their own grenade in the campaign.

On the other hand, it seems that the study insists on making Quick Time Events that, at first glance, border on the ridiculous. We say this because in the campaign of Call of Duty: Vanguard there is a section where players have to press F to “spend time with family”. I wish things were that easy in real life!

COD 2014: Press F to pay respects

COD 2021: Press F to Spend Time With Family Activision really gettin wild with the ‘F’ key#Vanguard #COD #callofduty #PressFToSpendTimeWithFamily #F #ActivisionBlizzard pic.twitter.com/ssWZqoi5nr – Kevin Rygg (He / They / She) (@k_k_rygg) November 5, 2021

Without a doubt, the “Press F to Pay Respects” meme is one of the most important in the gaming industry and the internet world. We’re glad to see that Sledgehammer Games embraced it on their latest project rather than just pretending it never existed.

But tell us, what do you think of this curious tribute? Let us read you in the comments.

Call of Duty: Vanguard available now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC. You will find more information about this war shooter from World War II by clicking here.

Related Video: Call of Duty: Vanguard – Story Trailer

Source