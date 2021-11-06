Photos: Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant – El Sol de México

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their first baby, revealed the representative of the actress to the People magazine this Wednesday.

This, after social networks were flooded with endless rumors accompanied by photographs where you can see the pregnancy belly of the protagonist of “The Hunger Games” as she walks through the streets of New York.

Everything indicates that Jennifer, unlike other situations in her personal life such as when she got married, you will not keep your pregnancy a secret.

Until now The baby’s gender and how old it is have not been disclosed.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney

To Oscar winner for best actress in 2013 for “Silver Linings Playbook” (The games of destiny), he was romantically related to Cooke Maroney for the first time in 2018 and it was in February 2019 that they got engaged.

Cooke Maroney, an art gallery owner from New York, and the 31-year-old actress, had their wedding in secret, which was attended by some celebrities such as Adele and Amy Schumer.

Jennifer’s Upcoming Projects Lawrence

In addition to this new turn in her life with the expected arrival of her first baby, it is said that Jennifer is the one who stars in “Bad Blood”, a 2022 biographical film about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who is now on trial for fraud.

The film is based on the May 2018 book of the same name by journalist John Carreyrou, whose work first exposed Theranos.

Lawrence was the highest paid actress in the world in 2015 and 2016, according to Forbes.

With information from Reuters