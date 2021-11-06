Pérez: “My goal is to be on the front line tomorrow”

Sergio Pérez wants to shine at home. In the first two free practice sessions, the Mexican has felt comfortable on long runs in his Red Bull, but still misses a bit of one-lap performance. However, his objective is to take a step forward in FP3 and be able to fight for pole in qualifying.



The Mexican Grand Prix has not started in the best way for ‘Checo’, as he has had a slight blow in Free Practice 1. However, afterwards he has recovered and has been able to show that he wants to be in the fight at home. Tomorrow’s first line is not a utopia, although he believes that the differences will be small.



“I think we haven’t lost a lot of progress today despite the accident in FP1. It was a shame to damage the car as the guys had a little extra work in the garage, but apart from that incident, it was a shame. positive day, “said Sergio Pérez.

“I feel more comfortable on long runs than on one lap, so I think there is still potential to improve the car on short runs. I have one more session to work on them and my goal is to be in the front row tomorrow.”

“The margins are going to be very tight in qualifying with the Mercedes, but hopefully we can get that front row. I don’t think it was a representative day in terms of qualifying prediction, as tomorrow everything will be tighter and it will be interesting to see how we all line up, “he added.

On the other hand, the Mexican rider has been enthusiastic about the support received by his fans… even though it was a ‘simple’ day on Friday.

“The fans have been amazing. It’s great to look around and have so much support here, everyone is so excited and pushing me to go faster. Every time I stop the car I can hear the crowd… and it’s only Friday!” , Pérez added to conclude.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard