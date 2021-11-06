pay Errejón and Mónica García

Leganés de Getafe street can be special or bland, depending on how you look at it. It is very close to Madrid street, which, like any main thoroughfare, in a certain way symbolizes the town’s social elevator. Any self-respecting neighbor (before, I don’t know now) dreamed of living there as a symbol of triumph, especially when the train tracks divided the town in two. That was Villa Arriba and Villa Abajo but all together.

The commercial premises of number two was for a time a children’s shoe store, then a decoration store and since this morning it has been the headquarters of Más Madrid-Compromiso por Getafe.

On the second floor of that same building, at the letter D, I lived from 19 to 28 with my parents. On the first floor is the headquarters of the Municipal Housing Company and opposite is the Program Vision optician, where its owner, who today was looking curiously from the counter of his business, made us several pairs of glasses to the three occupants of the living place.

Next door is the Qumran religious bookstore (name of a valley in the Judean desert), owned by the Vox spokesperson in the town hall. “Do not see how they laughed this morning when some councilors of the PSOE passed,” joked a young woman with the mask of Íñigo Errejón’s party. On the neighboring terrace of the Órdago cafeteria, this morning Raquel, the teacher who taught me gymnastics at school, was accompanied by two of her children and their inseparable cigarette.

At around twelve in the morning Mónica García appeared at the scene. Came and he greeted without removing his mask. The Getafense team of her party came to greet her and take pictures with them, also some young people who had been waiting for a long time. Immediately someone confirmed to the leader of the opposition in the assembly of Madrid what questions they were going to touch on the exam. The same song from the 4M campaign sounded in that section of the pedestrian Getafe so close to the town hall, a historic bastion of the PSOE throughout the democratic stage except for one legislature of Juan Soler’s PP.

It was just another Saturday morning and you could see it on the street. Grandparents in search of the sun walking their grandchildren in the cart with their hands full of trinkets, couples in tracksuits walking the dog, many shopping bags, fruit bowls taking home orders. A Tecnocasa seller and an old man with a winter hat from Getafe FC. So that later they say that there is no hobby.

In one of the corners, Íñigo Errejón appeared, with his Green and white Adidas Samba model Tribute to Betis, his Wayfarer glasses like those of Tom Cruise in ‘Risky Business’ and some wax in his hair to fix the hairstyle (it was enough to get a little closer to see it). His arrival led to requests for photos with mobile phones, the occasional signing of his book, and the number of onlookers increased.

Mónica García is photographed with people in the new headquarters in Getafe. (More Madrid)

A boy of about five got off a bicycle as small as he was and asked his father: “Who is this?”. “One who is political and who appears on TV,” replied his father. He got back on his bike and continued on his way undeterred. Seconds later a man in his sixties appeared, joking with another. “We are going to come over and ask him about the scholarship,” he said. “What scholarship?”, Replied the other. They went on long.

Errejón and García answered questions from the press. You know, the act of November 13 in Valencia, the General State Budgets … things that matter to the residents of a town of 170,000 inhabitants, who already hear about the same thing almost every day. Mónica García continues to call the president of the Community “Mrs. Ayuso” and Iñigo Errejón continues to be determined to put mental health at the center with the increase in psychologists in public health and recalled that ten people commit suicide every day in our country.

It was turn to speak to the assistants. It was reminded to Manolo Espinar placeholder image, founder of the Círculo Podemos of the town who died in 2018 and who has recently been honored. A married couple was passing through the area at that time. He didn’t seem convinced to stay, but she didn’t want to miss it. “I recognized her by her voice. This is the one that gives birth to Ayuso. It’s what he likes the most, ”he told her. When Mónica García finished her speech and invited those present to enter the new headquarters and eat an omelette, the woman began to applaud.

I forgot to ask if the claps were for the free speech or appetizer. My gaze today alternated the notebook with the windows of that second D with elevator in which I was so happy.