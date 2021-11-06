Pato O’Ward explained how he got a test at McLaren in F1

Patricio O’Ward, Mexican driver who competed until the last date of the 2021 season for the IndyCar championship, is in Mexico City to begin to explore Mclaren, a team that will give you the opportunity to perform tests in Abu Dhabi.

Amazed by what he experiences from inside Formula 1, the 22-year-old pilot from Monterrey recounted how the hours pass and in the midst of that great experience he explained how it was that Zak Brown, McLaren CEO, he opened the doors to the luxury motor racing circuit.

“It was Zak’s idea, that at Barber, before the season started, he told me ‘hey, you already have a third, you already have a second or several seconds, but you haven’t won; If you win, I’ll give you your Formula 1 test ‘and I told him’ it’s fine, ‘”he recalled with Fox Sports the IndyCar driver, who in 2021 would achieve two victories, in addition to three ‘poles’.

Excited about the experience

Pato said he will seek to reach Abu Dhabi in the second week of December without ignorance of F1, so being in the Mexican GP will be of help, although, beforehand, he already realized the great differences that exist.

“Formula 1 represents the top of the topI don’t know how to explain it in another way; in terms of competition IndyCar is the best that exists in the world, but Formula 1 is Formula 1 … I don’t know what else to say, “he commented surprised.

“Try to learn as much as possible, there are many different systems, the volanets, many things that Formula 1 has other than an IndyCarI’m trying to understand things and get to Abu Dhabi so that I don’t have so many things that feel so new, “he added.