Pablo Larraín will close his trilogy of biographies and ruled out making one about Britney Spears

After “Jackie”, the Chilean Pablo Larrain premieres this Friday 5 “Spencer”, his new biographical film that focuses on Lady Di at a specific moment in her life.

The film is the second biopic by the Chilean director and he assured that wants to close this genre with one last film as the closing of the trilogy.

“I don’t want to spend my whole life making these kinds of movies. I love them, but I think it’s good to put an end to it.”, said Larraín in the podcast “Variety Awards Circuit Podcast” of Variety.

He also said that the third biographical tape will be about a “lady in heels” and ruled out that it was about Brintey spears. “I am very curious. In particular, his relationship with the media,” he said.

“I’ve worked with certain people’s lives and it’s never really a biopic. I think the concept of a biopic is a bit of a fantasy.”, said the Chilean.

And she explained: “How strange would it be to make a movie about someone like Britney Spears and who would play her? Would she play herself? Someone else would play her and then she would be on set watching herself being played by someone else. ? That operation, I think, is really strange. If it was a fictional approach to her, it could be very interesting“.