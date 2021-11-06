Otoplasty, a minimally invasive surgery performed by Doctor Beltrán

Currently, there are various types of aesthetic treatments to solve the so-called ‘puff ears’, something that is possible thanks to constant advances in medicine and technology. This is a physical trait that, in many cases, is prejudicial for people who have this condition from birth.

Existing methods make it possible to correct this situation and open the possibilities of changing the appearance to people who wish to do so. One of the possible treatments is otoplasty, a minimally invasive cosmetic surgery that serves to change the shape, position or size of the ears.

One of the great references in this type of procedure in the Alicante region is Doctor Beltrán, a professional who has more than 15 years of experience in the service of medicine and minimally invasive cosmetic surgery.

Correct ‘protruding ears’ with 1-2 hour surgery

This intervention, in which Doctor Beltrán is a great specialist, begins with a small incision made behind the ear, which reshapes the cartilage and makes it relocate in the appropriate areas, achieving a more natural ear and with the hidden scar. This is usually a procedure that takes 1 to 2 hours. After surgery, the ears are bandaged to ensure greater protection.

One of the great benefits of this type of surgery is that it is ambulatory, therefore, does not require hospital admission, with what hours after the treatment, the patient is already discharged with some simple recommendations to be followed by the Doctor.

Usually, it is a surgery that is performed under local anesthesia when the patients are adults, while in middle-aged or younger children it can be performed under sedation or general anesthesia.

There is no specific age to have an otoplasty, From the age of 4, the development of the pinna remains stable, so that from this moment on, the patient may already be a candidate for the operation.

15 years of experience guarantee the professionalism of Doctor Beltrán and his team

Doctor Beltrán has an extensive professional resume, which makes it a great option to consider when having an otoplasty in the Alicante region. The Doctor has a degree in Medicine and Surgery at the Autonomous University of Baja California, in addition to having different master’s and postgraduate degrees in the sector.

The professional is a reference figure in Spanish medicine, therefore, he occupies important positions such as that of President of COLEMI (College of Minimally Invasive Human Aesthetic Medicine).

After more than 15 years developing his work as a doctor, Doctor Luis Miguel Beltrán has developed its own method of facial rejuvenation and body procedures that will allow the patient to look and feel better. The Doctor and the entire team that works with him not only focus on facial treatments such as otoplasty, but they also attend to all the needs that patients may present. In the clinic they use international standards and the latest generation technologies, which allows offer the most innovative techniques on the market with maximum security.