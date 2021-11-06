Organizers overshadow the F1esta of the Mexico City Grand Prix

Delays in entering the Autodromo and a canceled grandstand overshadowed the first day of the Mexico City GP in search of winning for the sixth time the best event of the season

The Grand Prix of Mexico City lived his first day of activities and despite the atmosphere that the amateurs or the good performance of ‘Checo’ Pérez, at the end of the fourth position in the first two practices, the call “F1esta” was overshadowed by the organizers.

From the first hour the fans with tickets through gate 8 could not enter to their places in tier 2A, as the stands placed for the event had structural defects. The fans with tickets for that area could not observe the practices and this caused the organizers to promise a refund of 500 pesos, plus 500 in a Cashless card to spend at the event.

The race held in the country competes to win its sixth award for “Best event of the season”, so this aspect meant the negative note of the day, since hundreds of people did not see their favorite drivers. This caused Civil Protection to close this area and fans saw everything through a screen.

One of the most important points was the respect that the followers had for wearing the mask and the effectiveness of the so-called Fastpass, in which they guaranteed that those present had four complete vaccinations for Covid-19 or a test with a negative result.

With almost full stands and the good performance of Czech Pérez aboard his Red Bull, it was like the Mexico City GP He finished his activities and will wait his second day to see if the stands will be finished and in perfect condition to receive people.