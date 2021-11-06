OnlyFans model explains her love of socializing with married women and men

A model from the adult platform OnlyFans, explained the reason for his fondness for having sex with women and men married.

The woman identified as Amy Kupss reaffirmed her fascination for having sexual adventures with married without caring that they consider it “a destroyer of homes”.

The model from Only Fans originally from North Carolina, United States, said that deep down she is just looking for a boyfriend to hang out.

However, the only requirement is that that person, whether male or female, must be married or married.

“This guarantees all the fun and no compromise,” he said.

At 32, the model He recognized that among all his sexual tastes and fantasies, his greatest excitement is a man with a wife.

“The men married They are looking to fill a void that they are not getting from their current partner and that is very exciting for me, ”he explained.

The goal of the model is to become a sexual fantasy of a marriage and to become the ultimate lover for them and give them what they want.

“Also, if they are already married, there is none of those boring things that accompany it, “he considered.

The protagonist of her account in OnlyFans, He assured that his adventures are mainly with men but he has already been with a married woman.

“Their sexual and emotional voids need to be filled much more than men,” she added.

Finally, he said that being a lover of married They give him adrenaline when they know that they are risking their marriage to be with her.

***

Follow the massive discussion on our YouTube channel.