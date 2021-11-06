‘Ocean’s 14’? George Clooney and Brad Pitt to star in new movie

Two of Hollywood’s biggest stars will be reunited, as the new movie from George Clooney and Brad Pitt it is in development and is being considered as a replacement for ‘Ocean’s 14’.

In 2001 he hit the screen ‘Ocean’s 11’ with Clooney and Pitt as protagonists. In this film many things were defined in Hollywood, having a cast with many stars, several that would later win international awards. With great commercial and critical success, the movie about the casino robbery had three sequels in 2004, 2007 and 2014.

The tape will be borne by Jon watts, the director of the trilogy of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, who in addition to directing is also writing the script. The film has caused such a stir that studios and streaming services have started a war for the rights and not much is known about the plot other than: “Two lonely old men are assigned to do the same job.”

The new movie of George Clooney and Brad Pitt It gives that nostalgia to have both of them working together again, although it would only be the two of them since a reunion or new tape with the rest of the team is unlikely.

Both actors are a great presence on the screen and with the brief review hinting that they will have equal importance in the plot it is very motivating for the public.

And although this new project will be a thriller, Jon Watts is a very versatile director who will know how to include comic elements in the style of the ‘Ocean’s’ saga. For this reason, Watts is a director in high demand. Currently awaiting release ‘No Way Home’ and approved for the new tape of ‘Fantastic Four‘, but no release date is known for this tape.