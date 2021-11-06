NOTHING WAS SAVED: Roy Keane’s very harsh and sincere criticism against Manchester United after his performance against City

With more resignation than anger, the historic Roy Keane analyzed what happened in the Manchester city derby. The former captain of the Old Trafford giant really regretted United’s performance. It seemed very sad to him. He even shared that his feelings, due to how little Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s cast competed, were worse than after the 0-5 against Liverpool.

Today was a men vs boys.

THE HARD CRITICISM OF ROY KEANE (SKY SPORTS)

“It felt worse (than the defeat against Liverpool). At halftime, the game was over. Manchester City is a different team than Liverpool, they are happy keeping the ball. And they only played with United. Really … very poor. The difference between class, quality, decision-making, everything. Like the old saying: men against boys. The United thing is so out, it’s incredible ”.

Old Trafford does not weigh: “Foden said Old Trafford is a difficult place to come to, not anymore. Ask Everton, ask Aston Villa, ask Liverpool. Teams that come here to enjoy. I know United’s road record has been fantastic the last couple of seasons, but what you do at home is what gives you the foundation to try to compete and win trophies. ”

The meeting was resolved from the first half. A poor and depressing display from United. There was not the remotest sign of reaction: “The form at home, the performance, the defense… The goal before the break liquidated everything. United needed to go 0-1, regroup and try to do something. The 0-2 was a game over. I don’t know what else to say, it was just very poor. Very poor”.

Manchester United lacks fighting spirit, hierarchy and personality: “This team does not have the desire and the fighting spirit, you have to stand there (…) This team has no personality. I’m sure they are a decent group, that they go together to eat and this kind of thing. But what happens when the referee blows the initial whistle? Today there was a yellow card for Manchester United, I think it was from Ronaldo. I’m not saying go for 6 or 7 yellow cards, but it’s a derby. You have to show your quality, but also emotion. Go over and put someone down. Sometimes, when I have not been involved in a game, I would say: ‘what I could do is go hit someone’. And with that, sometimes, you generate reaction from some players or the fans ”.

He never liked that fans left before a game was over. Well, today, after what was seen in The theatre of Dreams, includes abandonment: “After seeing this, fully understanding why some fans are leaving after an hour. And I am always critical of the fans, saying that you sit down until the end and support your team. But when you see enough, you say, ‘Come on, we need more.’

Undefeated data. Manchester United have failed to win in their last 4 Premier League matches at home. And, in that period, they ate the win against Liverpool and the defeat against City.

Did you know…? Without Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals, Manchester United would have 2 points and would be last of their group in the UEFA Champions League. Thanks to the contribution of CR7, they have 7 units and are leaders. How you saved The bug.