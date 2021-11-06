Norris, Ocon and Russell join those sanctioned in Mexico

Lance Stroll and Yuki Tsunoda were the first to sanction at the Mexican Grand Prix. The teams of both drivers, Aston Martin and AlphaTauri reported that their drivers would change various parts of the power unit, adding enough penalties to be sent directly to the back of the grid. But they weren’t going to be the only ones.

A quarter of the sanctioned grid

After the second free practice session in which George Russell could barely participate due to a gearbox problem, Williams reported that the Brit would have to fit a new gearbox, since contrary to what one might think he was not using a gearbox. of the so-called gearboxes on Friday, since it did not have available, but went directly with the race, and by not fulfilling the minimum race cycle, Russell will accumulate five penalty positions on the grid.

But the thing did not end there. Finally, two more pilots join the sanctions carousel. It’s about Lando Norris and Esteban Ocon. Mercedes mechanics and Renault mechanics. McLaren’s was a movement that had been coming for several races and that only makes things more complicated for Woking’s in their fight for third place in the constructors’ world championship.

Ocon, for his part, follows in the footsteps of Fernando Alonso, who changed his power unit in Austin due to the low forecast of race performance. The two drivers mentioned change enough pieces to be sent to the back of the grid, according to the latest rule applied in this regard and which will invite them to fight for position within the qualifying session.

Thus, while George Russell’s sanction is fixed with his five grid positions, Stroll, Tsnoda, Norris and Ocon will fight among them four, defining the last grid positions according to how they finish in qualifying.

Classification pending

Obviously not everything has been said and it is possible that the list of sanctioned drivers will grow after the qualifying session at the moment when some of the drivers who go to the limit with their components do not make a satisfactory classification.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io