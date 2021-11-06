Neymar double and message on his shirt that goes around the world

The Brazilian crack and Mbappé scored the goals of the victory over Bordeaux.

Neymar’s double and Mbappé’s goal give PSG a long-suffering victory

By: Álvaro Cruz Santibanez NOV. 06. 2021

Brazilian star Neymar dedicated his double with Paris Saint Germain to Marilia Mendonça, a famous Brazilian singer who died on Friday in a plane crash. Ney lifted his shirt to show a message. PSG beat Bordeaux and Mbappé closed the account.

The duel before Bordeaux was tied at zero, when Neymar he received a long ball, the reception was a treat, he cut towards the center and shot at the angle. She immediately ran to the cameras to show the world the tribute to her friend Marilia.

“You will be eternally the queen of the song. RIP Marilia Mendonça“, says the writing on his shirt, which he signed with a heart. The cantente was on an avineta and the police believe that he crashed with some high tension cables.

Then came Neymar’s double and he returned to dedicate his goal to Marilia, now it was with the figure of a heart that he made with his hands towards the camera. Neymar was inspired by the field.

On your Instagram account, Neymar He dedicated an emotional message to Marilia, which has already exceeded one million views, in which he highlighted the day the singer interpreted her happy birthday.

“One of the best surprises I had in my life. May you sing me happy birthday, what an honor for me. You marked your name in Brazil and in the world! I will be your eternal fan. Rest in peace”.