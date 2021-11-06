National Lottery results Superior Draw 2704

This Friday, November 5, the National Lottery (Lotenal) held the Superior Draw 2704 alluding to the Tianguis de Pueblos Mágicos. Next, we share the results, the list of prizes of the contest and more.

In support of the tourist promotion of Mexico, Lotenal unveiled the ticket of the Superior Draw number 2704 on the Tianguis de Pueblos Mágicos 2021, an event that will be based in the state of Hidalgo and will offer in digital format, a showcase to position the cultural identity and gastronomic of the country.

Along these lines, Margarita González Saravia Calderón, general director of the National Lottery, explained that the Superior Draw ticket 2704 recognizes the great merit and trajectory of the state of Hidalgo by being named the official headquarters, since that is where the history of the Magic towns.

As it is recalled, Pueblos Mágicos is a program developed by the Ministry of Tourism (Sectur) of Mexico and various government agencies that recognize cities or towns of that country with that name for their work in protecting and preserving their cultural wealth.

(Transmission of the Superior Draw 2704 of the National Lottery)

National Lottery Superior Draw result 2704

The Superior Draw No. 2704 presented a jackpot of 17 million pesos in two series and the distributable bag is 51 million pesos in prizes. The event started at 8:00 p.m. (Central Mexico) and we share with you the list of the winning numbers.