Natalie Portman reappears in Los Angeles with the haircut most valued by stylists

Hairdressers recently presented us with one of the novelties in court that would stomp this season: the trend is called flob and it is ideal for those with rounded features as it is a look that stylizes the features. The bobs In all its versions, they are also a safe bet to cut their hair and the key for many women is to find a strategic length that allows them to style it with different styles and, as inspiration, Tamara Falcó always wears the stylings they feel better. In addition to the Marchioness of Griñón, Natalie Portman is another celebrity what to look for when fixing a mane above the shoulders and this has been demonstrated in his reappearance on the red carpet in Los Angeles.

After more than a year without posing for the cameras at an event (until now she attended to her professional commitments by video call), Natalie Portman has attended the LA Dance Project Annual Gala alongside her husband, choreographer Benjamin Millepied. Together they have co-chaired the gala organized by the dance company that Millepied directs in Los Angeles and, for the occasion, Natalie has worn a black velvet dress with a deep “V” neckline and the simple make-up for which she usually opts and which focuses on enhancing its natural beauty. In addition, the star confirms her idyll with the short hair that she has kept above her shoulders for more than two years and she wears it with a blunt bob that favors all types of hair: from the thickest to the fine.

The keys to Natalie Portman’s ‘blunt bob’

Shorter at the front than at the back and with a style that combines modernity and elegance, what the experts stand out most about a look like Portman’s is its versatility: “It is a cut that favors all types of faces and hair, from fine to thick, straight, curly … “, says David Lesur, training director of the David Künzle salons. “It is still the carré lifelong two centimeters below the jaw, without layers but with the edges paraded, which look great with a razor whenever possible, but not if you have curly or coarse hair “, adds the hairdresser, who also reveals that he blunt bob It originated in Paris “with the advantage that depending on the occasion, we can transform it into something very different.”

The autumn pedicure

Although the manicure takes more relevance than the pedicure when the temperatures drop, for guest events in which sandals such as Natalie’s bracelet model are chosen, the shades that triumph to fix the feet after the summer are the intense ones like maroon and even black to match the fabric of her dress above the knees. As a counterpoint to the darkness, the actress leaves her hands to nature and perhaps unintentionally launches the ideal “manipedi” combo for fall. Finally, to add elegance and sophistication to the look, Portman opts for short nails, a comfortable and very effective choice that minimizes the risk of breakage.





