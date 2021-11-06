Napoli presented a special uniform in honor of Maradona

The Napoli carried out, in collaboration with Armani, a special kit in honor of the Argentine Diego Armando Maradona that he will wear in this month of November, when one year of his death is about to be completed.

“The Calcio Napoli will remember Diego Armando Maradona with a special kit signed EA7 (Armani), which the players will wear on the occasion of the three league games in November: Napoli-Verona, Inter-Napoli and Napoli-Lazio, “the Neapolitan team reported in an official note.

“One year after his death, the Napoli in this way honors the great champion, symbol of an era and undisputed icon of world football, by dedicating the ‘Maradona Game’ kit to him, a special shirt created on this occasion “, added the leader of the A series, tied with Milan.

The shirt, which will be available to collectors in 1926 units, as the club’s founding year, sports a stylized image of Maradona’s face and a fingerprint, symbolizing the “desire of the club to transmit to the young generations the memory of the Argentine legend “.

Maradona, who died on November 25, 2020 at the age of sixty, is an eternal symbol of the Napoli, having played for seven years in the southern city, winning two league titles, a UEFA Cup, an Italian Cup and an Italian Super Cup.

