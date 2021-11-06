Multiple crash on the Mexico-Puebla highway leaves at least 19 dead

At least 12 vehicles were hit by a trailer that ran out of brakes while they were driving on the México-Puebla highway, near the San Marcos Huixtoco toll booth, in the municipality of Ixtapaluca, State of Mexico, leaving at least 19 people died and three injured.

The accident caused several vehicles to catch fire at kilometer 33 of the Mexico-Puebla highway, in the direction of Mexico City, around 1:00 p.m.

According to the first reports, the trailer ran out of brakes and it hit the vehicles and the booth, later exploded, apparently carrying cellulose.

Personnel of the Emergency Service of the State of Mexico (SUEM) reported that there is a preliminary of 14 calcined people, 12 adults and two minors.

The five injured people were transferred by SUEM and Red Cross units to private hospitals and IMSS 71; while one injured was transferred by his relatives.

The multiple crash keeps the Mexico-Puebla highway closed in both directions.

CAUTION: Again strong accident on the Mexico Puebla highway in the San Marcos booth, ambulances 🚑 and helicopter 🚁 on the way. 🚨⚠️ pic.twitter.com/XYPliXkCR5 – SUUMA Volunteers 🚑 (@SUUMA_CDMX) November 6, 2021

Firefighters, security elements, Civil Protection and the National Guard are already in place.

#Attention on #EdoMex There is a closure of circulation in both directions due to multiple collisions, approximately at km 032 + 200 highway (1710) México-Puebla, same section. Emergency services personnel and @GN_MEXICO_ provide on-site support pic.twitter.com/lV9cpMvxs8 – National Guard Roads (@GN_Carreteras) November 6, 2021