multi-device support begins to reach everyone

WhatsApp Web and Desktop now work without the need for permanent connection to the smartphone. A new update to the platforms explains that “now you can send and receive messages without keeping your phone connected”, allowing users greater freedom of use, even without their smartphone.

The multi-device support of WhatsApp arrived several months ago in beta form for those who would like to be part of the test. Nevertheless, It seems that now this useful feature has started to reach all WhatsApp users.

Our Spanish colleagues report that the latest versions of WhatsApp that already allow this offline access with the smartphone are 2.2142.12 for WhatsApp Web and 2.2140.12 for WhatsApp for desktop. Upon receiving the update and accessing the platform, the notice on our front page will be displayed, announcing the new function.

In Engadget Mexico we have not yet been able to verify these details, since we are users of the beta of the multi-device. However, it is likely that the deployment of the new versions will be staggered and therefore some users will have to wait a little longer than others before receiving the update with the expected novelty.

What is WhatsApp multi-device support and how does it work

As we have already explained previously, multi-device support allows use all communication functions of WhatsApp on more than one device at the same time. Before it was necessary for our smartphone to be connected to the internet so that the web and desktop versions of WhatsApp served only as a reflection, but not anymore.





Now the web and desktop versions of WhatsApp work as a separate device, each connected to WhatsApp’s servers to make use of its functions, from messages to calls and video calls. With this, the connection with the smartphone is no longer necessary and in case it turns off, or worse, gets lost, WhatsApp Web and Desktop continue to work independently.

In this way, we can log in to WhatsApp on up to four devices (laptops or tablets), but only on one smartphone. According to leaks, WhatsApp is working to soon be able to use the WhatsApp account on a second smartphone at the same time.