Movies to spend a weekend in good spirits

We know that not every weekend there are plans to visit some place or we simply want to be resting a quiet day at home, for that reason we decided to make a list of films We recommend you to enjoy a quiet rest, the only advice, order your favorite food and enjoy all day.

1.- They are like children. (2010)

That’s right, a classic by Adam Sandler, where he mixes comedy and the value of friendship, in the company of great actors such as Salma Hayek, Kevin James and more, it is a film that will surely keep you smiling from the start Until it ends, perfect to start a day of rest away from all the stress of work and daily activities.

2.- How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

To continue a relaxed day, continuing a bit with comedy combined with animated films, one of the options we recommend is “How to train your dragon” which tells the story of the Vikings and their continuous battle with dragons, however Hiccup, part of the Viking tribe, joins up with “Toothless” a dragon who through different adventures seek to change the history of this rivalry. A great story that will keep you looking forward to how the movie unfolds.

3.- A spy and a half (2016)

Now if your thing is more action movies, this film with the duo of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart is a great option to cause emotions but with comic overtones, because we will see “The Rock” in an agent facet secret as we have never seen. In this adventure of Dwayne with Hart, he will keep us up to date to find out who the “Black Badger” is with an unexpected twist at the end of the film. We are sure it will get you more than one smile.

4.- Ted (2012)

A movie that needs no introduction other than just imagining, what would happen if your favorite toy came to life and you could do whatever you want with it for the rest of your life. In this film Mark Wahlberg (John Bennett) and the classic Ted bear show us their day-to-day adventures of an adult version of the cuddly teddy we all lived with as a child. This film is an icon of pop culture for the thousands of references it includes as well as its language and great phrases that are here to stay. And you, would you like a lightning bolt?

5.- Jexi (2019)

Are you one of the people who thinks that you cannot live without your phone? Now imagine what would happen if your cell phone took control of its existence and controlled all your decisions, in this movie, Jexi, shows us this reality where a common user acquires a new phone and it has decisions of its own. In this comedy full of adventures, he shows one of the purest and most sincere relationships that we can find today, that of our phone with us, but it shows that not everything is honey on flakes, a tape that we are sure will keep your good mood and you will be aware of all situations and you will wish it never happens … or not.

Now with these recommendations, do you already know what movie you will see on that weekend where you want to relax and stay at home?