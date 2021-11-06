Minimalist details and elegant décor: this is Jennifer Aniston’s lavish mansion

By
Sonia Gupta
-
0
35

She is one of the most sought-after actresses in the United States and knew how to amass a fortune. And with her, Jennifer Aniston He opted to buy properties including a spectacular home in Bel Air, valued at $ 21 million.

It is not only about the magnitude of the place, but about the exquisite taste that the former member of Friends had to decorate the interior environments, especially the living room, where she included tips with the most elegant trends. Jennifer Aniston She came to that house when she parted ways with Brad Pitt and has since put it up in a classic style.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here