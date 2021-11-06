Minimalist details and elegant décor: this is Jennifer Aniston’s lavish mansion

She is one of the most sought-after actresses in the United States and knew how to amass a fortune. And with her, Jennifer Aniston He opted to buy properties including a spectacular home in Bel Air, valued at $ 21 million.

It is not only about the magnitude of the place, but about the exquisite taste that the former member of Friends had to decorate the interior environments, especially the living room, where she included tips with the most elegant trends. Jennifer Aniston She came to that house when she parted ways with Brad Pitt and has since put it up in a classic style.

The actress went to great lengths to improve the house. Once married to Justin Theroux, they both made her the perfect place.

The majestic thing about the house is that the residence of Jennifer Aniston in beverly hills It has four spacious bedrooms and six bathrooms, but it has a wellness center with sauna, Jacuzzi and massage room.

One of the most outstanding spaces of the residence is the park and the view, since from there it is possible to see the sea and the vineyards that occupy the nearby hills.

Oriental-style details and earthy colors abound.

The design of the house of the actress and director is minimalist and the predominant color is white. The large windows and the beautiful gardens at the entrance stand out above all. One of its most famous neighbors is Nicolas Cage.

Jennifer Aniston’s own touch

For the decoration of the house, Jennifer wanted to give her personal touch and enlisted the help of Stephen Shadley, to incorporate details that would provide warmth and a feeling of comfort and comfort.

For the garden sector they hired a landscaper, in order to give it a mystical, spiritual and Asian touch.

The pool area is a true paradise: the natural environment, the furniture and the wonderful view come together in perfect harmony to disconnect and give peace to the spirit.